Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Mala Roy, Debasree Chaudhuri fight it out in this key seat

Dakshin Kolkata Lok Sabha Constituency went to vote on the 1st of June which was the last phase of the 7 phase election process that started in the country from 19th of April. Counting starts today, 4th of June at 8 A.M.

The Dakshin Kolkata Lok Sabha constituency is considered a fortress for the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee being an MLA from the Bhawanipur Vidhan Sabha seat. The Bhartiya Janta Party has been trying to make a dent in the state for quite some time now and was partly successful when they won 18 seats out of the total 42 Lok Sabha seats last General election in 2019. However, they failed to keep up their performance during the Vidhan Sabha elections in 2021, where TMC won 215 out of the total 294 seats.

2024 Loksabha Election Candidates

This year TMC's Mala Roy fought the election against the main BJP opponent Debasree Chaudhuri. She is an ex Minister of State (MOS) who won from the Raiganj constituency for the BJP. The TMC's Mala Roy who began her political career in student politics during the 1970s, has experienced a somewhat tumultuous relationship with Mamata Banerjee, facing challenges in both the 1990s and the 2010s. Despite these past difficulties, the Trinamool Congress leader has once again placed her trust in Roy to hold onto the seat that she secured in 2019 with a margin of just over 155,000 votes, even though Roy trailed in 26 of the 59 civic wards within the constituency.

Voter Turnout

The Election Commission of India's data indicates that the Kolkata Dakshin constituency had an estimated voter turnout of 64.71% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This marks a decrease from previous elections, where the turnout was 70% in 2019, 69% in 2014, and 67% in 2009. The turnout in 2024 was 5.08% lower compared to the turnout in 2019.

2019 Loksabha Election Results

In the 2019 elections for the Kolkata Dakshin constituency in West Bengal, there were 1,728,851 registered voters, and 1,206,645 of these cast valid votes. Mala Roy, representing the All India Trinamool Congress, emerged victorious with 573,119 votes, defeating Chandra Kumar Bose from the BJP by a margin of 155,192 votes.

2014 Loksabha Election Results

In the 2014 elections, the constituency had 1,685,296 registered voters, with 1,167,986 valid votes cast. Subrata Bakshi, also from the All India Trinamool Congress, won with 431,715 votes, outpacing BJP candidate Tathagata Roy by 136,339 votes.

