Baharampur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Yusuf Pathan faceoff in key electoral seat
LIVE Baharampur Election Results 2024: It's INC's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Vs TMC's Yusuf Pathan. Cricketer turned politician wishes an entry into politics
Baharampur Lok Sabha seat went to polls on the 13 of May 2024 during the 4th phase of elections. Counting to this key constituency starts today on the 4th of June, 8 A.M onwards. It registered 73.27% voter turnout.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024
In the electoral arena of Behrampur Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal's Murshidabad District, a compelling showdown unfolds, shaping up to be a pivotal contest this election season. Treading into the political fray is ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan, now seeking to carve his legacy in politics for the Trinamool Congress (TMC). His opponent, the seasoned parliamentarian Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has been a stalwart representative of the seat since 1999.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury secured victory in the Behrampur constituency of West Bengal's Murshidabad District, triumphing over TMC's Apurba Sarkar by an impressive margin of 80,696 votes. This resounding win reaffirmed Chowdhury's longstanding dominance in the region's political landscape.
Lok Sabha Elections 2014
In the 2014 elections too Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury won the seat defeating TMC's Indranil Sen. Adhir Ranjan garnered 5,83,549 votes while TMC's Indranil Sen secured 2,26,982 votes.
