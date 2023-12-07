Kochi Metro to conduct trial run from S.N. Junction to Thrippunithura today

The Kochi Metro will conduct the trial run along the 1.18-km stretch between S.N.Junction station and Thripunithura station, which is in the final stages of construction, on Thursday (Dec 7) at 11.30 pm. The stretch's commissioning will signify the end of Kochi metro operations' initial phase.

The building of the viaduct and the Thrippunithura metro station is complete, according to a press release from Kochi Metro Rail Ltd. (KMRL). Additionally completed are the traction, telecom, and signalling projects. In addition, these will be tested before being put into service.

The Thrippunithura metro station construction got impetus after the Railways made their land available for the project. The Kochi metro is using open web girder technology for the first time with this section. After the first phase is finished, a total of 28.125 km will be covered by 25 stations between Aluva and Thrippunithura.

With a total area of 1.35 lakh square feet, the expansive Thripunithura metro terminal features 40,000 square feet set aside as commercial space for enterprises intended to provide revenue other than ticket sales.

The number of passengers using the Phase I-A extension from Petta to SN Junction line increased significantly every day after it was put into operation on September 1st of last year. Given that commuters can easily access Thrippunithura railway station from the projected metro stations, it is anticipated that the line's continued extension from SN junction to Thrippunithura will draw more passengers to the metro services.