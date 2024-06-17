Killings in West Bengal linked to Bihar! How are gangsters operating sitting inside jails? Read on

In Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, incidents of robbery, extortion, and murder are on the rise, with a notable involvement of the Subodh Gang. Subodh Singh, a notorious criminal, leads his gang from jail, while the trend of hiring contract killers for crimes is growing. Despite arrests, the menace continues, driven by young recruits lured by quick money

One after another, incidents of robbery, dacoity, extortion, open firing, looting, and murders are on the rise in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. This surge has put pressure on the police to find answers. Subodh Singh's name is linked to each of these crimes. Recently, the incident of a shootout in Belghoria has further intensified these allegations.

Who is Subodh Singh?

Subodh Singh was once involved in robberies and dacoities in Barrackpore. He began his criminal journey by stealing 2.2 million rupees from a national bank and continued to engage in criminal activities. From there, he started looting gold shops and extorting businessmen. He was arrested at one point. Although Subodh Singh's criminal activities have also been associated with Bihar. Recently, his involvement has been noted in incidents of shooting in a gold shop in Ranaghat and Purulia. Currently, he is imprisoned in Bihar's correctional facility. Despite this, he is alleged to be controlling his gang from inside jail.

However, Bihar's crime map is not filled solely with Subodh Gang's crimes. The list includes more names. Over the past few years, one incident after another has shown an increasing trend in organized crime involving contract killers or criminals brought in from neighboring states in West Bengal.

Recently, there was a robbery in a gold shop in Ranaghat and Purulia almost simultaneously. Bihar's involvement has also come up in that incident. There was a time when Bihar and Jharkhand were notorious for contract killers. Some were paid between 50,000 to 100,000 rupees to commit murder.

Now, many of these contract killers are either in jail or have been killed in encounters. However, the business of contract killing has not stopped. According to police sources, Bihar gangs operate in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. Similarly, gangs from Jharkhand operate in Bihar and West Bengal.

According to police sources, Bihar has 15-20 gangs in Nalanda, Vaishali, Patna, and Gaya. Patna's Subodh Singh or Khwaja Mohammad Sahabuddin, who is still in jail, is accused of running this racket. According to police sources, those involved are now using young boys as shooters associated with contract killings. They have less criminal records.

On one side, young boys are risking their lives to earn money in a short time from poverty. Now, in exchange for 10-15 thousand rupees, they are ready to kill someone. Where does this end? The common people are looking for answers. However, is the police administration willing to take on the responsibility of addressing this menace?

Latest Videos