    'Khansi bani qawwali hai': Youth compose viral qawwali on Delhi's smog woes

    With lines like 'Jal rahi parali hai, badal rahi Diwali hai, ye black chadar har jahaan, khansi bani qawwali hai,' the song has garnered immense appreciation for its wit and relevance.

    First Published Nov 15, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

    In the midst of Delhi's choking smog, two young individuals have crafted a qawwali dedicated to air pollution, rapidly gaining traction on social media. Sung by Nirbhay Garg and Vasudevam, the qawwali mirrors the style of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's songs, laced with witty expressions.

    With lines like 'Jal rahi parali hai, badal rahi Diwali hai, ye black chadar har jahaan, khansi bani qawwali hai,' the song has garnered immense appreciation for its wit and relevance.

    Both Nirbhay and Vasudevam have not only sung but also filmed the song themselves, highlighting the impact of smog with phrases like 'Ek smog ka dariya hai aur doob kar jaana hai.'

    The song visually portrays the struggle against pollution, depicting the use of inhalers and masks worn as garlands.

    Notably, Delhi's pollution levels persist in the 'severe' category across several areas. At 9:00 am on Tuesday, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 361, categorizing it as 'very poor.'

