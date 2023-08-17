Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Why Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan finds himself in trouble

    C N Mohanan, the district secretary of the CPM in Ernakulam, allegedly revealed documents that purportedly showed Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan had undervalued property in the Idukki district of Chinnakanal in order to avoid paying taxes on it.

    Kerala: Why Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan finds himself in trouble anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 10:24 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, who the CPI(M) in Kerala had accused of money laundering and tax fraud in connection with a land deal, refuted the accusations on Wednesday and said he was prepared to face an investigation by any agency or even the Left party. On Thursday, C N Mohanan, the district secretary of the CPM in Ernakulam, allegedly revealed documents that purportedly showed Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan had undervalued property in the Idukki district of Chinnakanal in order to avoid paying taxes on it.

    The Muvattupuzha MLA, according to the CPM leader, is operating a resort on a property where the law forbids such businesses. "His assertion that the building is a guest house is false. When the permission only authorised them to construct a house, there is documentation that the structure on his property is actually a resort," Mohanan informed reporters.

    "He was unable to respond to the inquiries with facts. The earnings of Kuzhalnadan are 30 times his stated income", said Mohanan. He claimed that the resort was still taking reservations from visitors.

    A resort cannot be built on land that has been granted under the Land Assignment Act. Only residential development or agricultural use is permitted on patta land, for which an individual landowner receives a title deed from the government.

    With the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, the CPM filed a complaint about the Congress MLA. A significant claim made by the CPM against Kuzhalnadan was that he had hidden the value of the land he had bought in Munnar's Chinnakanal and that there was an obvious discrepancy between the value stated in the title deed and his election affidavit.

    It was brought to light that the value of 55 cents of land was recorded in revenue records as Rs 1.92 crore. The valuation of the same land was, however, listed as Rs 3.50 crore in the electoral affidavit he submitted the very following day, according to the Left party.

    Revenue survey on Kuzhalnadan's ancestral property on Friday

    MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan has received a notice from the surveyor for the Muvattupuzha Taluk asking that he assist in measuring his property in Kadavur on Friday (Aug 18) where his ancestral home is located. The action follows an allegation that the house was constructed through illegal land levelling, which was submitted to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 10:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka govt defends Bengaluru-Hosur Metro connectivity vkp

    Karnataka govt defends Bengaluru-Hosur Metro connectivity

    Fight against SIM card fraud: Police verification of SIM dealers must, 67000 dealers blacklisted

    Fight against SIM card fraud: Police verification of SIM dealers must, 67000 dealers blacklisted

    Lifelong pain Family left devastated by loss of 3 generations in Shimla landslide tragedy snt

    'Lifelong pain': Family left devastated by loss of 3 generations in Shimla landslide tragedy

    Pakistan worried about 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition? Leaked internal e-mail suggests so

    26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition bothering Pakistan? Leaked internal e-mail suggests so

    Congress MP Randeep Surjewala appointed as General Secretary in-charge of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh AJR

    Congress MP Randeep Surjewala appointed as General Secretary in-charge of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

    Recent Stories

    football Al-Hilal bound Neymar's life at PSG: Was the Brazilian star a success or failure snt

    Al-Hilal bound Neymar's life at PSG: Was the Brazilian star a success or failure?

    Google Pay helps Bengaluru police track down coconut thieves vkp

    Google Pay helps Bengaluru police track down coconut thieves

    Karnataka govt defends Bengaluru-Hosur Metro connectivity vkp

    Karnataka govt defends Bengaluru-Hosur Metro connectivity

    Hair Care: 5 benefits of Rosemary Oil vma eai

    Hair Care: 5 benefits of Rosemary Oil

    Why environmentalists oppose Muttaiah Muralitharan's factory at Dharwad vkp

    Why environmentalists oppose Muttaiah Muralitharan’s factory at Dharwad

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon