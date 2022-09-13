Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala turns to Karnataka to drive KSRTC profit

    First Published Sep 13, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

    Kerala's Finance Department will study the Karnataka model to make the state transport profitable. Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal has asked the planning board member to study how the Karnataka State Transport Corporation is running profitably and submit a report with best practices that would help boost Kerala State Road Transport Corporation's revenues.

    A committee chaired by state planning board expert member V Namashivayam is studying rural-urban services, ticket prices and corporate management methods. The report will be submitted to the finance department soon.

    During Onam, between September 1-11, the KSRTC earned over Rs 5 crore from services. On September 11 alone, KSRTC recorded Rs 6.38 crore earnings despite operating fewer services. 

    Earlier this month, aiming to increase KSRTC's revenue generation by around Rs 25 crore every month, proposed a single duty system that would increase employee earnings, reduce long-distance driving strain and bring down accidents.

    The single-duty system will be assigned in zones on a rotational basis. An advisory committee will be constituted to monitor the matters related to KSRTC and submit suggestions. Competent officials will be appointed as heads of zonal offices. 

    Revised work norms will be implemented in mechanical workshops in a phased manner. Union representatives praised the steps taken by the government to keep KSRTC in the public sector during the discussion with the chief minister. They also welcomed the remedial proposals put forward by the chief minister. 

    At the same time, the opposition trade unions stated that they would not allow the implementation of a 12-hour single duty.

