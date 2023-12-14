Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Trying to evade AI cameras by masking number plates? MVD tightens noose

    Kerala AI Camera: RTO Enforcement has ramped up actions against those vehicles that mask their number plates or ride two-wheelers without helmets. The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will directly reach vehicle owners' houses to charge fines.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 2:22 PM IST

    Don't think you can hide your number plate from AI camera eyes anymore. RTO enforcement has taken strict action including finding the vehicle owners and suspending their licences. The motor vehicle department officers will reach the house of the vehicle owners directly.

    The AI camera overhead captures the two men speeding without helmets. Before long, the number plate was covered up to evade the AI camera. This is not a unique instance. There are numerous reported cases. As the number of incidents escalated, the Kozhikode Motor Vehicle Department's enforcement began to take steps to stop this.

    Even though there is a little more work involved, these violators have been located and dealt with. According to RTO officials, accidents can also result from a two-wheeler speeding and obscuring its number plate. Seventy percent of those who commit these crimes are youths.

    It has been determined to take severe punishment against repeat offenders, according to Kozhikode Enforcement RTO B Shafeeq.  According to reports, the majority of RTO systems will be prepared to step up enforcement of the new violation mechanism.

    Last month, a youth was caught multiple times on an AI camera violating traffic rules at Pazhayangandi in Kannur district. Despite receiving notices on his mobile to pay the fine for violating the law many times, he ignored it and continued to violate the rules. Following this, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) officials went directly to his residence and handed over a notice, charging a fine of Rs 86,500 for violating traffic rules more than 150 times in three months. The officials also suspended the driving license of the 25-year-old for one year. 

     

    Kannur Enforcement RTO AC Sheeba told Asianet News that the resident of Cherukunnu, Kannur, had violated the law several times. The young man was mostly fined for riding a bike without wearing a helmet, traveling with three people on a bike and the passenger in the back seat not wearing a helmet.

