    Kerala: Train passengers in trouble due to rescheduling of train timings

    The timing of the Venad Express has changed with the arrival of the new Vande Bharat train. This change has affected commuters travelling to Ernakulam via Kottayam, as they now heavily rely on the Palaruvi Express.

    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

    Kottayam: Passengers in Kerala are experiencing difficulties due to changes in train schedules, particularly with the arrival of the new Vande Bharat Express. While this high-speed train has reduced travel time between South and North Kerala, it has also led to overcrowding issues on passenger trains.

    The Palaruvi Express, with just nine general compartments, has become extremely congested, causing discomfort for passengers, including those from outside the region. Finding a spot to stand comfortably on the train is considered fortunate, as many passengers are compelled to board despite the overcrowding. Unfortunately, some individuals are even risking their safety by standing at the train's door while it's in motion to get to work.

    Previously, the Venad Express used to reach Ernakulam by 10 a.m.; however, now, due to the changes, it often arrives after 10:30 a.m. As a result, regular Venad Express travellers have started opting for the Palaruvi Express, further exacerbating the overcrowding issue on that train.

    The rescheduling of train timings, primarily driven by the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express, has led to challenges for passengers, particularly those relying on the Palaruvi Express for their daily commute. Overcrowding and delays have become common issues in this region's railway network.

