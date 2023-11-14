Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Toddler accidentally crushed to death by car driven by relative

    A toddler lost his life after falling under the tires of a car in front of his house in Kasaragod. A relative of the couple was driving the car.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 1:40 PM IST

    Kasaragod: A one-and-a-half-year-old boy lost his life after falling under the tires of a car in front of his house in Kasaragod. The deceased has been identified as Mastul Jishan, son of Nisar and Tasrifa. The child was playing in front of his house. When the car was backing up, the child fell under the tires of the car. As per reports, a relative of the couple was driving the car. He learned about the incident when he heard the child's cry.

    The baby was immediately admitted to a private hospital in Mangalore; however, his life could not be saved. The Manjeswaram police registered a case and started an investigation.

    Meanwhile, a youth died after being hit by a private bus in Thrissur. The deceased was identified as Sourav. The locals protested the road by stopping the bus of Kiran Company that caused the accident and tied the flux of the dead youth to the bus.

    The accident took place near Eravu. The bus going to Thrissur collided with Sourav's bike coming in the opposite direction. Sourav was seriously injured and admitted to the hospital. The private ambulance workers and locals took him to the private hospital in Olari and then to Elite Mission Hospital.

     His internal organs, one eye, femur, and ribs—were severely damaged. Despite undergoing emergency surgery, Saurav could not be saved. Following the post-mortem at the Medical College Hospital, his body will be brought home and cremated today.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 1:40 PM IST
