    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunder, lightening in next 5 days

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned chances of heavy rainfall with thunder and lightening in the next 5 days.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 9:36 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned chances of heavy rainfall with thunder and lightening in the next 5 days. The IMD stated that there is a possibility of strong winds with a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour along with isolated thundershowers at isolated places in Kerala on October 20th and October 21st and 22nd.The strong winds with a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour along with isolated thundershowers at isolated places in Kerala on October 20th and October 21st and 22nd. 

    A massive landslide occurred in Nilambur taluk in Malappuram due to heavy rainfall on Wednesday (Oct 18) The ambulance and fire rescue teams reached the spot and rescued. 

    Four people were saved in a joint rescue effort. Two severely injured individuals were taken to Nilambur district hospital, while two with minor injuries were shifted to the primary health center. People living nearby were relocated to a relief camp.

    Thunderstorms can be dangerous, causing harm to people, animals, electrical systems, and household devices connected to electricity. It's important for the general public to take precautions as soon as they notice clouds forming. Lightning might not always be visible, so don't hesitate to follow these safety steps:

    -Seek shelter in a safe building when you first see lightning. Being in open areas increases the risk of lightning strikes.

    -Keep windows and doors closed when strong winds and thunderstorms are happening. Stay away from doors and windows, and try to avoid touching walls and floors.

    -Unplug household appliances and keep a distance from electrical devices during thunderstorms.

    -Avoid using landline telephones during thunderstorms; it's safe to use a mobile phone.

    -Refrain from outdoor activities, including children playing on terraces, if the weather is cloudy. Your safety should come first.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 9:36 AM IST
