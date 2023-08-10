Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala to Keralam: How a state's name can be changed in India

    Revisiting the process of renaming a state in India, including proposal, government approvals, constitutional amendments, and administrative changes. Take a look at the steps involved in changing a state's name and the factors considered.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

    The Kerala Assembly has unitedly passed a resolution requesting the central government to officially change the state's name to 'Keralam' in both the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution and all official records. Emphasizing that the state's name is 'Keralam' in the Malayalam language, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted that while states were linguistically organized on November 1, 1956, the long-standing aspiration for a unified Kerala for Malayalam-speaking communities has existed since the era of the national freedom movement. However, the state's name is currently listed as 'Kerala' in the First Schedule of the Constitution.

    Renaming a state in India involves a multi-step process that requires the approval of both the state government and the central government.

    Here is an overview of the typical process:

    Proposal and Resolution: The state government initiates the process by proposing a new name for the state. This proposal is usually introduced in the state legislative assembly in the form of a resolution.

    Discussion and Approval: The resolution is debated and discussed by the members of the state legislative assembly. A majority vote is typically required for the resolution to be approved. If the resolution is passed, it indicates the state government's desire to change the state's name.

    Central Government's Approval: The resolution, along with a formal request from the state government, is forwarded to the central government (specifically, the Ministry of Home Affairs). The central government reviews the proposal and assesses its merits, taking into consideration factors such as historical, cultural, and linguistic significance.

    Constitutional Amendment (if required): If changing the state's name involves altering its name in the First Schedule of the Constitution, a constitutional amendment may be required. The central government would introduce the necessary bill in the Parliament, and both houses of Parliament (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) would need to pass the bill with a special majority (a majority of the total membership of each house and a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting).

    President's Assent: Once the proposal receives approval from both houses of Parliament (if required), the bill is sent to the President of India for assent. The President's assent is the final step in the legislative process.

    Implementation and Administrative Changes: After receiving the President's assent, the state government officially implements the new name. This may involve changing official documents, signboards, letterheads, websites, and other administrative records to reflect the new name.

    It's important to note that the process may vary depending on the specific circumstances and requirements. Renaming a state is a significant decision, and it involves careful consideration of historical, cultural, linguistic, and administrative factors to ensure that the change accurately represents the state's identity and aspirations.

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
