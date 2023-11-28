Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala to introduce new generation MTech, Btech courses statewide

    The Kerala cabinet, in a meeting held in Tirur, has taken a decision to introduce a new generation of BTech and MTech courses in engineering colleges across the state.

    Kerala to introduce new generation MTech, Btech courses statewide rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

    Tirur: The Kerala cabinet, in a meeting held in Tirur, has taken a decision to introduce a new generation of BTech and MTech courses in engineering colleges across the state. The introduction of next-generation courses is expected to contribute to the development of a highly skilled and competitive workforce in the state.

    Colleges and Courses:

    MTech:

    The Thiruvananthapuram Engineering College is offering MTech courses in Structural Engineering. Palakkad Sreekrishnapuram Engineering College is set to offer MTech courses in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and the Internet of Things, providing students with advanced education in cutting-edge technologies. Similarly, Thrissur Govt. College of Engineering is launching MTech courses in Robotics and Automation Engineering Design. The program will admit 18 students in each category.

    Btech:

    Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram Engineering College is introducing an additional division in the Electronics and Communication Engineering department as part of its BTech courses. This expansion aims to accommodate a growing demand for education in this field and will offer students an enhanced opportunity to specialize in Electronics and Communication Engineering. Similarly, Thrissur Govt. Engineering College is diversifying its BTech offerings by introducing a course in Cyber-Physical Systems. 

    The state government has announced the creation of 639 temporary Higher Secondary Assistant (HSA) English posts in government or aided high schools. These positions will be allocated to high schools with 3rd and 4th divisions, and recruitment will be carried out on a daily wage/contract basis. This decision marks the initial phase of implementing a judgment based on a writ petition issued by the High Court.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru receives Rs 7 crore allocation for 287 km 'Ring Rail' project; check details vkp

    Bengaluru receives Rs 7 crore allocation for 287 km 'Ring Rail' project; check details

    Kerala High Court orders re-count on Kerala Varma Union Chairman election rkn

    Kerala High Court orders re-count on Kerala Varma Union Chairman election

    Kerala MVD to slap Rs 5000 fine for each violation including modification of vehicles anr

    Kerala MVD to slap Rs 5000 fine for each violation including modification of vehicles

    Mandya shocker: Over 900 cases of female feticide, alleged network of hospitals revealed vkp

    Mandya shocker: Over 900 cases of female feticide, alleged network of hospitals revealed

    Silkyara tunnel collapse: What is rat-hole mining, how is it different from vertical drilling? AJR

    Silkyara tunnel collapse: What is rat-hole mining, how is it different from vertical drilling?

    Recent Stories

    Football Cristiano Ronaldo persuades referee to reverse penalty decision in Al Nassr's AFC Champions League match osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo persuades referee to reverse penalty decision in Al Nassr's AFC Champions League match

    Kaun Banega Crorepati: 15-year-old Mayank hails as youngest crorepati, wins Rs 1 crore RKK

    Kaun Banega Crorepati: 15-year-old Mayank hails as youngest crorepati, wins Rs 1 crore

    Power cut scheduled in Bengaluru for November 29; check area details vkp

    Power cut scheduled in Bengaluru for November 29; check area details

    IFFI 2023: 'Women are no more defined by their relationship with men', says actress Vidya Balan ATG

    IFFI 2023: 'Women are no more defined by their relationship with men', says actress Vidya Balan

    Bengaluru receives Rs 7 crore allocation for 287 km 'Ring Rail' project; check details vkp

    Bengaluru receives Rs 7 crore allocation for 287 km 'Ring Rail' project; check details

    Recent Videos

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon