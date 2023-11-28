Kerala to introduce new generation MTech, Btech courses statewide

The Kerala cabinet, in a meeting held in Tirur, has taken a decision to introduce a new generation of BTech and MTech courses in engineering colleges across the state.

Tirur: The Kerala cabinet, in a meeting held in Tirur, has taken a decision to introduce a new generation of BTech and MTech courses in engineering colleges across the state. The introduction of next-generation courses is expected to contribute to the development of a highly skilled and competitive workforce in the state.

Colleges and Courses:

MTech:

The Thiruvananthapuram Engineering College is offering MTech courses in Structural Engineering. Palakkad Sreekrishnapuram Engineering College is set to offer MTech courses in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and the Internet of Things, providing students with advanced education in cutting-edge technologies. Similarly, Thrissur Govt. College of Engineering is launching MTech courses in Robotics and Automation Engineering Design. The program will admit 18 students in each category.

Btech:

Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram Engineering College is introducing an additional division in the Electronics and Communication Engineering department as part of its BTech courses. This expansion aims to accommodate a growing demand for education in this field and will offer students an enhanced opportunity to specialize in Electronics and Communication Engineering. Similarly, Thrissur Govt. Engineering College is diversifying its BTech offerings by introducing a course in Cyber-Physical Systems.

The state government has announced the creation of 639 temporary Higher Secondary Assistant (HSA) English posts in government or aided high schools. These positions will be allocated to high schools with 3rd and 4th divisions, and recruitment will be carried out on a daily wage/contract basis. This decision marks the initial phase of implementing a judgment based on a writ petition issued by the High Court.