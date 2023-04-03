Suspect in Kerala train attack case is a Noida native; more details emerge

The Kerala Police have found that the suspect is a native of Noida and lives in Kozhikode, working as a construction worker.

Kozhikode: Additional details have come to light concerning Shahrukh Saifaffi, who is suspected of being the perpetrator of the train attack in Kozhikode. The police have found that the suspect is a native of Noida and lives and works in Kozhikode as a construction worker. Following the release of the accused's drawing, the police conducted an investigation and learnt more details about the suspect.

The police have now intensified their investigation to find him.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police Anil Kant informed that a special team has been formed for the investigation and crucial evidence has been obtained. ADGP MR Ajith Kumar will lead the investigation team. The DGP told Asianet News that they have got crucial evidence about the incident and other information will be shared later.

The police released the sketch of the attacker who set passengers on fire in the Alappuzha-Kannur executive train. The sketch of the suspect was prepared on the basis of the information given by the crucial eyewitness Raziq.

After pouring petrol over the passengers and setting them on fire, the attacker escaped when the train stopped on Sunday. Meanwhile, the assailant's bag was found on the track near Elathur railway station. A substance similar to half a bottle of petrol, leaflets, mobile phone and clothes were recovered from the bag.

Another eyewitness told Asianet News that the criminal boarded the Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express' D1 coach at about 9.30 p.m. with two petrol bottles in hand.

