Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Class 10 student Sarang, who obtained A+, passes away before results announced

    Class 10 student Sarang passed away on Wednesday before the announcement of the SSLC results for this year. He obtained an A+ in all the subjects when the Kerala SSLC results were declared today. 

    Kerala SSLC: Class 10 student Sarang, obtains A+, passes away before results announced; donates organs to 6 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 19, 2023, 4:57 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The 16-year-old Sarang who was awaiting his Class 10 exam results passed away on Wednesday. He was a student at Govt Boys School in Attingal.

    Sarang, also a football lover, was undergoing treatment after he met with an accident on May 6 around 3 pm near Kunnathukonam bridge while he was travelling with his mother in an auto.

    Despite the loss of their son, Sarang's parents decided to donate his organs, saving six lives. Sarang's parents agreed to donate his organs like eyes, liver, heart and bone marrow to 6 people. Sarang's heart was taken for a child in Kottayam the other day. The family received the body today after the organ transplant process got completed.

    Also read: Kerala SSLC Result 2023 : Kerala State Board Class 10 results DECLARED; 99.70% students pass

    The funeral will be held today. Hundreds of students and local people came to pay tributes to Sarang. 

    Sarang, an aspiring football player, wanted to go to the Kerala Blasters' training session at Attingal. He indicated his wish to purchase training boots even while receiving treatment at the hospital. He was the son of Vanchiyoor natives Bineesh Kumar and Ranjini.

    Meanwhile, Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam results for this year. The Minister said that Sarang who died before the announcement of the result, obtained full A+ in all the subjects and that too without grace marks. He also conveyed his condolences to Sarang's family. 

    Last Updated May 19, 2023, 4:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sundar Pichai childhood home in Chennai sold buyer reveals humility of Google CEO family gcw

    Sundar Pichai's childhood home in Chennai sold; buyer reveals 'humility' of Google CEO's family

    Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC order allowing scientific survey of 'Shivling' AJR

    Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC order allowing scientific survey of 'Shivling'

    Supreme Court gives clean chit to Adani Group says no pattern of artificial trading was found gcw

    SC gives clean chit to Adani Group, says 'no pattern of artificial trading was found'

    Politics erupts over PM inaugurating new Parliament building on Savarkar's birth anniversary snt

    Politics erupts over PM Modi inaugurating new Parliament building on Savarkar's birth anniversary

    Glimmer of hope for Bengaluru: Indira canteen likely to be revived under new Congress govt AJR

    Glimmer of hope for Bengaluru: Indira canteen likely to be revived under new Congress govt

    Recent Stories

    BCCI set to ratify its POSH policy and form 2023 ICC World Cup Working Group at SGM; details here-ayh

    BCCI set to ratify its POSH policy and form World Cup Working Group at SGM; details here

    G7 Summit: PM Narendra Modi, Volodymyr Zelenskyy likely to hold bilateral meeting in Hiroshima; check details AJR

    G7 Summit: PM Narendra Modi, Volodymyr Zelenskyy likely to hold bilateral meeting in Hiroshima; check details

    WTC Final No Suryakumar Yadav in India's squad against Australia surprises Ponting; backs Ishan Kishan to provide X factor snt

    WTC Final: No SKY in India's squad against Australia surprises Ponting; backs Kishan to provide X factor

    Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Class 10 results out best performing districts toppers list other details gcw

    Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Kannur records highest pass percentage, Wayanad lowest

    Sundar Pichai childhood home in Chennai sold buyer reveals humility of Google CEO family gcw

    Sundar Pichai's childhood home in Chennai sold; buyer reveals 'humility' of Google CEO's family

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon