Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Class 10 student Sarang, who obtained A+, passes away before results announced

Class 10 student Sarang passed away on Wednesday before the announcement of the SSLC results for this year. He obtained an A+ in all the subjects when the Kerala SSLC results were declared today.

Thiruvananthapuram: The 16-year-old Sarang who was awaiting his Class 10 exam results passed away on Wednesday. He was a student at Govt Boys School in Attingal.

Sarang, also a football lover, was undergoing treatment after he met with an accident on May 6 around 3 pm near Kunnathukonam bridge while he was travelling with his mother in an auto.

Despite the loss of their son, Sarang's parents decided to donate his organs, saving six lives. Sarang's parents agreed to donate his organs like eyes, liver, heart and bone marrow to 6 people. Sarang's heart was taken for a child in Kottayam the other day. The family received the body today after the organ transplant process got completed.

The funeral will be held today. Hundreds of students and local people came to pay tributes to Sarang.

Sarang, an aspiring football player, wanted to go to the Kerala Blasters' training session at Attingal. He indicated his wish to purchase training boots even while receiving treatment at the hospital. He was the son of Vanchiyoor natives Bineesh Kumar and Ranjini.

Meanwhile, Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam results for this year. The Minister said that Sarang who died before the announcement of the result, obtained full A+ in all the subjects and that too without grace marks. He also conveyed his condolences to Sarang's family.