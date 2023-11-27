Kerala: Soil extraction continues in Mattapally amid protest; revenue minister seeks report

The soil extraction resumed in Mattappally despite protests from local residents. Employees from the contracting company arrived at the site and initiated mining operations using trucks and JCB equipment.

Palakkad: The soil extraction resumed in Mattappally despite protests from local residents. Employees from the contracting company arrived at the site and initiated mining operations using trucks and JCB equipment. The contractor informed Asianet News that no stop memo had been received from the government and asserted that the court had granted permission for soil extraction.

The government called an all-party meeting chaired by Agricultural Minister Prasad on November 16. The meeting, which was also attended by officials from various departments took the decision to suspend soil extraction till the District Collector submits a report.

Meanwhile, Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan sought a report from the district collector over illegal mining. Agriculture Minister P Prasad stated to Asianet News that there is court permission to take soil, and steps are being taken in accordance with the court order. The police are obligated to provide protection for the execution of the court order. Additionally, legal issues arise in issuing a restraining order against hill-climbing because there is already a court order.

The minister mentioned that the collector has been instructed to complete the investigation promptly. The meeting had also tasked the Collector to issue an order banning soil mining. Minister P Prasad announced this in a press conference. However, the District Collector has not issued an order till now.

The minister explained that the collector has been asked to complete the investigation as soon as possible and convince the court and further action will be taken with the district administration in today's case. As soon as the soil extraction started locals including women and children came and started protesting by sitting on the road.