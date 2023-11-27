Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Soil extraction continues in Mattapally amid protest; revenue minister seeks report

    The soil extraction resumed in Mattappally despite protests from local residents. Employees from the contracting company arrived at the site and initiated mining operations using trucks and JCB equipment.

    Kerala: Soil extraction continues in Mattapally amid protest; revenue minister seeks report rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

    Palakkad: The soil extraction resumed in Mattappally despite protests from local residents. Employees from the contracting company arrived at the site and initiated mining operations using trucks and JCB equipment. The contractor informed Asianet News that no stop memo had been received from the government and asserted that the court had granted permission for soil extraction.

    CUSAT tragedy: Shocking video of stampede that rocked concert in Kochi university emerges (WATCH)

    The government called an all-party meeting chaired by Agricultural Minister Prasad on November 16. The meeting, which was also attended by officials from various departments took the decision to suspend soil extraction till the District Collector submits a report.  

    Meanwhile, Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan sought a report from the district collector over illegal mining. Agriculture Minister P Prasad stated to Asianet News that there is court permission to take soil, and steps are being taken in accordance with the court order. The police are obligated to provide protection for the execution of the court order. Additionally, legal issues arise in issuing a restraining order against hill-climbing because there is already a court order.

    The minister mentioned that the collector has been instructed to complete the investigation promptly. The meeting had also tasked the Collector to issue an order banning soil mining. Minister P Prasad announced this in a press conference. However, the District Collector has not issued an order till now. 

    The minister explained that the collector has been asked to complete the investigation as soon as possible and convince the court and further action will be taken with the district administration in today's case. As soon as the soil extraction started locals including women and children came and started protesting by sitting on the road.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    45 year old Delhi woman bites off husband ear during fight FIR registered gcw

    45-year-old Delhi woman bites off husband's ear during fight, FIR registered

    Khalistanis heckle Indian envoy to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu during Gurpurab celebrations

    Khalistanis heckle Indian envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu during Gurpurab celebrations in US (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-745 November 27 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-745 November 27 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Election Commission orders Telangana govt to stop all disbursements under Rythu Bandhu Scheme AJR

    Election Commission orders Telangana govt to stop all disbursements under Rythu Bandhu Scheme

    Tragic stampede at CUSAT: Two girls remain in critical condition rkn

    Tragic stampede at CUSAT: Two girls remain in critical condition

    Recent Stories

    Dublin to Galway: 7 places to visit in Ireland ATG

    Dublin to Galway: 7 places to visit in Ireland

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Actor Uday Surya expected to enter as Wild Card contestant vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Actor Uday Surya expected to enter as Wild Card contestant

    Rani Mukherji reveals Yash Chopra once locked her parents in his room; he said; "I am not letting them out..." SHG

    Rani Mukherji reveals Yash Chopra once locked her parents in his room; he said; "I am not letting them out..."

    45 year old Delhi woman bites off husband ear during fight FIR registered gcw

    45-year-old Delhi woman bites off husband's ear during fight, FIR registered

    Author Paul Lynch triumphs with 'Prophet Song,' wins 2023 Booker Prize AJR

    Author Paul Lynch triumphs with 'Prophet Song,' wins 2023 Booker Prize

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon