Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: SFI activists target Governor's vehicle in Thiruvananthapuram; Raj Bhavan to seek report from govt

    The Students' Federation of India (SFI) protested before Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's vehicle on Monday (Dec 12) night while he was en route to the airport. The activists allegedly struck and jumped before the Governor's car. Raj Bhavan will seek a report from the Kerala government. 

    Kerala: SFI activists target Governor's vehicle in Thiruvananthapuram; Raj Bhavan to seek report from govt anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 9:11 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In a dramatic turn of events, CPM's Students Federation of India (SFI) on Monday night allegedly targeted the vehicle of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, while he was en route to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to leave for New Delhi. When the governor got outside to question the people who had hit his automobile from both sides, they fled, shouting angrily as he stormed out of his car. The SFI activists had arrived at the spot to protest against the Governor with black flags over controversial appointments to the senates of universities.

    "This is at the direction of the chief minister to hurt me physically," Governor Khan told media persons.

    The Raj Bhavan will seek a report from the government on the SFI protest. Khan heavily criticised the incident where the protestors jumped on the car and said that there was a serious security lapse. The Centre is also likely to seek a report from the Kerala government. 

    In case of protests against the Governor, security will be increased in Delhi and a two-member commando team of Delhi Police will be included to escort the Governor. Meanwhile, the City Police Commissioner will hand over a  report to the ADGP today including the footage of the protest. SFI's position is that the protest against the governor will continue. 

    The SFI activists demonstrated at first by hitting the Governor's vehicle at the camp. Then the protesters ran towards the vehicle and protested near the General Hospital and finally near the Petta Police Station. The police took 19 people into custody. However, the FIR states that the Governor's vehicle was only obstructed.

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2023, 9:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: GST on online gaming to hike soon? Bill passed during Belagavi Assembly session vkp

    Karnataka: GST on online gaming to hike soon? Bill passed during Belagavi Assembly session

    Winter Session of Parliament: Govt to introduce 2 bills for 33% women's quota in J-K, Puducherry AJR

    Winter Session of Parliament: Govt to introduce 2 bills for 33% women's quota in J-K, Puducherry

    Rs 20000 fine for hunger strikes, Rs 10000 for anti-India activity: JNU's new rules for conduct on campus

    Rs 20000 fine for hunger strikes, Rs 10000 for anti-India activity: JNU's new rules for conduct on campus

    Kerala: Four-year-old strangled to death by relative in Thrissur rkn

    Kerala: Four-year-old strangled to death by relative in Thrissur

    Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's murder case: Jaipur Police arrest woman for providing weapons, shelter to shooter AJR

    Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's murder case: Jaipur Police arrest woman for providing weapons, shelter to shooter

    Recent Stories

    Golden Globe Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer', 'Barbie' bag maximum nominations, full list here RKK

    Golden Globe Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer', 'Barbie' bag maximum nominations, full list here

    Karnataka: GST on online gaming to hike soon? Bill passed during Belagavi Assembly session vkp

    Karnataka: GST on online gaming to hike soon? Bill passed during Belagavi Assembly session

    Winter Session of Parliament: Govt to introduce 2 bills for 33% women's quota in J-K, Puducherry AJR

    Winter Session of Parliament: Govt to introduce 2 bills for 33% women's quota in J-K, Puducherry

    Rs 20000 fine for hunger strikes, Rs 10000 for anti-India activity: JNU's new rules for conduct on campus

    Rs 20000 fine for hunger strikes, Rs 10000 for anti-India activity: JNU's new rules for conduct on campus

    Karnataka: After Expressway, SWR surveys for four-laned Bengaluru-Mysuru Railway line vkp

    Karnataka: After Expressway, SWR surveys for four-laned Bengaluru-Mysuru Railway line

    Recent Videos

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon