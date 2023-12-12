Kerala: SFI activists target Governor's vehicle in Thiruvananthapuram; Raj Bhavan to seek report from govt

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) protested before Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's vehicle on Monday (Dec 12) night while he was en route to the airport. The activists allegedly struck and jumped before the Governor's car. Raj Bhavan will seek a report from the Kerala government.

Thiruvananthapuram: In a dramatic turn of events, CPM's Students Federation of India (SFI) on Monday night allegedly targeted the vehicle of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, while he was en route to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to leave for New Delhi. When the governor got outside to question the people who had hit his automobile from both sides, they fled, shouting angrily as he stormed out of his car. The SFI activists had arrived at the spot to protest against the Governor with black flags over controversial appointments to the senates of universities.

"This is at the direction of the chief minister to hurt me physically," Governor Khan told media persons.

The Raj Bhavan will seek a report from the government on the SFI protest. Khan heavily criticised the incident where the protestors jumped on the car and said that there was a serious security lapse. The Centre is also likely to seek a report from the Kerala government.

In case of protests against the Governor, security will be increased in Delhi and a two-member commando team of Delhi Police will be included to escort the Governor. Meanwhile, the City Police Commissioner will hand over a report to the ADGP today including the footage of the protest. SFI's position is that the protest against the governor will continue.

The SFI activists demonstrated at first by hitting the Governor's vehicle at the camp. Then the protesters ran towards the vehicle and protested near the General Hospital and finally near the Petta Police Station. The police took 19 people into custody. However, the FIR states that the Governor's vehicle was only obstructed.