Kerala's K-FON project to be launched on June 5; To provide free internet to poor

The scheme, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will offer reasonable access to others and free internet to the poor. CM Vijayan envisions K-FON as a tool to close the "digital divide" in society.

He informed that K-FON currently offers internet services to about 18000 government institutions. There are now basic amenities in place to connect 7000 homes. The Chief Minister also said that 748 connections were provided.

The state government launched the K-FON programme with the intention of preventing private cable networks and mobile service providers from taking advantage of it. The Chief Minister emphasised that the K-FON initiative, which the LDF government planned to implement through the Department of Electricity and IT, will aid in closing the social digital divide.

"K-FON is Kerala's own internet. The project will help to make the digital infrastructure of the state strong and efficient and make e-governance universal", CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The IP1 Licence is the permission to offer internet bandwidth to tech-enabled service providers including telecom firms and other service providers (OSPs).

According to TRAI's recommendations, the foundation of KFON is non-discriminatory treatment, which means that no service provider or industry sector will receive preferential treatment.

