Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala's K-FON project to be launched on June 5; To provide free internet to poor

    Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON), a project owned by the state government, will begin operations on June 5. The scheme, according to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will offer reasonable access to others and free internet to the poor. CM Vijayan envisions  K-FON as a tool to close the "digital divide" in society. 

    Kerala's K-FON project to be launched on June 5; To provide free internet to poor anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 20, 2023, 5:02 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON), a project owned by the state government, will begin operations on June 5. 

    The scheme, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will offer reasonable access to others and free internet to the poor. CM Vijayan envisions  K-FON as a tool to close the "digital divide" in society. 

    Also read: PM Modi always believed Rs 2000 notes are not practical currency, says former principal secretary Misra

    He informed that K-FON currently offers internet services to about 18000 government institutions. There are now basic amenities in place to connect 7000 homes. The Chief Minister also said that 748 connections were provided.

    The state government launched the K-FON programme with the intention of preventing private cable networks and mobile service providers from taking advantage of it. The Chief Minister emphasised that the K-FON initiative, which the LDF government planned to implement through the Department of Electricity and IT, will aid in closing the social digital divide.

    "K-FON is Kerala's own internet. The project will help to make the digital infrastructure of the state strong and efficient and make e-governance universal", CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.

    The IP1 Licence is the permission to offer internet bandwidth to tech-enabled service providers including telecom firms and other service providers (OSPs).

    According to TRAI's recommendations, the foundation of KFON is non-discriminatory treatment, which means that no service provider or industry sector will receive preferential treatment.

    Also read: Kerala: LDF unveils 'Real Kerala Story' advertisement on second anniversary of govt; Check

    Last Updated May 20, 2023, 5:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi always believed Rs 2000 notes are not practical currency says former principal secretary Misra gcw

    PM Modi always believed Rs 2000 notes are not practical currency, says former principal secretary Misra

    PM Modi meets Ukraine Zelenskyy in Hiroshima on sidelines of G7 Summit 1st meeting since Russian invasion gcw

    PM Modi meets Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Hiroshima on G7 sidelines, 1st meeting since Russian invasion

    LDF in Kerala unveils 'Real Kerala Story' advertisement on second anniversary of govt anr

    Kerala: LDF unveils 'Real Kerala Story' advertisement on second anniversary of govt; Check

    Swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah turns into a show of power for opposition parties anr

    Swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah turns into a show of power for opposition parties

    5 guarantees will become law in 1st Cabinet meeting of new Karnataka govt assures Rahul Gandhi gcw

    5 'guarantees' will become law in 1st Cabinet meeting of new Karnataka govt, assures Rahul Gandhi

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi always believed Rs 2000 notes are not practical currency says former principal secretary Misra gcw

    PM Modi always believed Rs 2000 notes are not practical currency, says former principal secretary Misra

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her assets in bold peach-coloured bra vma

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her assets in bold peach-coloured bra

    PM Modi meets Ukraine Zelenskyy in Hiroshima on sidelines of G7 Summit 1st meeting since Russian invasion gcw

    PM Modi meets Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Hiroshima on G7 sidelines, 1st meeting since Russian invasion

    LDF in Kerala unveils 'Real Kerala Story' advertisement on second anniversary of govt anr

    Kerala: LDF unveils 'Real Kerala Story' advertisement on second anniversary of govt; Check

    IPL 2023: Captaincy Contrasts: KL Rahul reveals the distinct styles of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IPL 2023: Captaincy Contrasts: KL Rahul reveals the distinct styles of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon