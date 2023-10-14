Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Kollam railway station to undergo massive renovation

    The project to renovate the Kollam railway station will be commissioned in December 2025. As part of the upgradation to international standards, all the existing buildings at Kollam railway station will be demolished.

    Kerala: Renovated Kollam railway station to be commissioned in 2025
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 9:36 AM IST

    Kollam: The project to renovate the Kollam railway station will be commissioned in December 2025. As part of the upgradation to international standards, all the existing buildings at Kollam railway station will be demolished. The construction of this railway station is of the highest quality and is considered top-notch within the railway industry.

    A project worth Rs 361 crore has been prepared for the renovation of Kollam railway station. The main terminal of the two terminals will be built on five floors. There will be a waiting area, a commercial area, lounges etc. Six escalators and 12 lifts will be installed. There will also be a multilevel car parking complex and an air concourse connecting the platforms.

    The construction of the concourse is being thought of as a shopping mall. The general public can enter the station mall without a ticket or platform ticket. The railway authorities have informed us that the works can be completed six months before the time limit as per the contract.

    The construction of the MEMU shed worth Rs 24 crore at Kollam station is also in its final stage. Once the construction is completed, Kollam will become the MEMU hub of Kerala. More MEMU services can be started from Kollam, including through the Red Fort route. Currently, maintenance on MEMU trains is being done at Erode.
     

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 9:38 AM IST
