    Kerala rain update: IMD issues red alert in Ernakulam, orange alert in 11 districts

    The IMD has revised the rain alert in Kerala and has issued fresh alerts including a red alert in Ernakulam on Monday (July 3).

    Kerala rain update: IMD issues red alert in Ernakulam, orange alert in other districts
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 4:40 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has revised the rain alert in Kerala as the monsoon intensified on Monday. The IMD issued new alerts as several districts received extremely heavy rainfall. 

    The weather department has sounded a red alert in Ernakulam on Monday. An orange alert has been sounded in 11 districts today including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. A yellow alert has been given to Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Lakshadweep on Monday.

    Heavy downpour was witnessed in Kochi leaving low-lying areas flooded. Several trees fell over the road in the heavy rains causing traffic disruptions. Meanwhile, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has predicted high tidal waves on July 4.

    "There is a possibility of high tidal waves and sea attacks at a height of 3.0 to 3.4 metres on July 4, Tuesday till 11.30 pm on the Kerala coast," the alert stated.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 4:48 PM IST
