    Kerala private bus operators call indefinite strike, demands revision in fares

    Kerala's private bus operators have requested the state government to acquiesce to their demand that the minimum fee be raised from Rs 8 to Rs 12. The bus companies have also requested that the government increase the student concession to Rs 6 from Rs 2 and the per mile tariff to Rs 1.10.

    Kerala, First Published Mar 24, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

    Private bus operators in Kerala began an indefinite strike on Thursday, demanding a revision in bus tariffs in light of rising fuel prices. According to the president of the Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation, the private bus operators decided to go on indefinite strike after receiving no reaction from the state government after providing a notification to the administration about the impending strike over two weeks ago.

    Concerned about growing fuel costs, private bus operators, who operate three times the number of buses as KSRTC, have chosen to go on indefinite strike, asking that the government raise the bus fee. As a result of increased fuel prices, private bus operators in Kerala have declared an indefinite strike, requesting that the government raise the bus rate. The intended strike, however, was called off following a meeting with Minister of Road Transport Antony Raju.

    The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court contesting state-owned oil companies' (OMCs') decision to charge a higher rate to bulk diesel purchasers than to retail pricing of the fuel. The Kerala High Court declined to stay the OMC's ruling.

    Antony Raju, Kerala's Minister of Road and Transport, advised private bus operators not to assume they could put the government under pressure by halting services. He stated that if private bus operators go on strike, KSRTC will run extra routes to suit the public's travel demands.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2022, 11:02 AM IST
