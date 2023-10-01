Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala police issues advisory on using Google Maps while driving

    In modern times, Google Maps is an indispensable tool for navigation, offering real-time traffic updates, optimal routes, and location-based services that enhance efficiency in travel and daily life. However, traveling through unfamiliar routes by looking at the map can sometimes be dangerous.

    Kerala police issues advisory on using Google Maps while driving anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 1, 2023, 2:57 PM IST

    Kochi: The Kerala Police has emphasised the need for caution when using Google Maps in light of the deaths of two young doctors in a car accident in Ernakulam while using the app. The news of accidents that occurred while using the map to navigate is evidence that the Google map is likewise inaccurate. The Kerala police took to Facebook and wrote that most accidents involving Google Maps occur during monsoon season. In the past, travellers would look at landmarks and other signs to inquire for directions. However, people continue to depend on the map.

    Also Kerala: Car plunges into river killing 2 doctors in Ernakulam; 3 injured

    The Kerala police listed out some points to remember while using the Google Map:

    1. Road traffic is often diverted during natural disasters such as floods and torrential rains. Google Maps will not tell you this.

    2. During the monsoons, the Google Maps algorithm guides us on roads with less traffic as easy routes. But less busy roads are not necessarily safer.

    3. Google Maps may lead to impassable roads with overflowing streams, landslides, fallen trees, and narrow and impassable roads full of hazards. But it does not necessarily take us to the destination.

    4. It is safer to avoid completely unfamiliar and deserted roads during the rainy season and at night, which are prone to accidents.

    5. At night the GPS signal is lost and the route can sometimes be lost.

    6. It is a fact to be noted that the most sought after resorts and tourist centers are being misled and put at risk by tourists intentionally or unintentionally wrongly recording their location in Google.

    7. Routes can be saved in advance on routes where signal is likely to be lost.  

    8. Don't forget to select the mode of travel on the map. Choose from a four-wheeler, two-wheeler, cycle, walking and train options. A four-wheeler cannot go the way a bike goes.   

    9. There are two ways to go to a place. In these cases we can avoid getting lost if we give a known place as an add stop.

    10. If you get lost, Google Maps will show you an alternative route to your destination. However, this route may not be suitable for four-wheelers or large vehicles.

    11. If you notice a traffic jam, you can report it through the 'contribute' option in the Google Maps app. Here you can report the problem through the add or fix road option in the edit map option. Google Maps will take care of this. This will later help the passengers coming through it. Incorrect place names and unmarked areas can be reported to Google this way.

     

    Last Updated Oct 1, 2023, 2:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Operation Moonlight in Kerala: Vigilance raids Bevco outlets; massive irregularities found in liquor sales anr

    Operation Moonlight in Kerala: Vigilance raids Bevco outlets; massive irregularities found in liquor sales

    Explained The Shukrayaan mission, India's next space destination

    Explained: The Shukrayaan mission, India's next space destination

    Beyond cleanliness': PM Modi advocates fitness in latest drive WATCH AJR

    'Beyond cleanliness': PM Modi advocates fitness in latest drive | WATCH

    PM Modi extends congratulations to Muizzu, emphasizes commitment to strengthen bilateral ties AJR

    PM Modi extends congratulations to Muizzu, emphasizes commitment to strengthen bilateral ties

    Railway timetable change: Timings of 20 Kerala trains revised, 34 trains to gain speed anr

    Railway timetable change: Timings of 20 Kerala trains revised, 34 trains to gain speed

    Recent Stories

    World Vegetarian Day 2023: 7 Plant based protein sources SHG

    World Vegetarian Day 2023: 7 Plant based protein sources

    Brazil to Vietnam: 7 top Coffee producing countries ATG EAI

    Brazil to Vietnam: 7 top Coffee producing countries

    Bellpeppers to Lettuce: 7 vegetables to grow in your backyard ATG EAI

    Bellpeppers to Lettuce: 7 vegetables to grow in your backyard

    UAE announces petrol, diesel prices for October 2023; Check anr

    UAE announces petrol, diesel prices for October 2023; Check HERE

    Shooting Asian Games 2023: Kynan Chenai wins bronze in trap event; India's shooting campaign ends with 22 medals osf

    Asian Games 2023: Kynan Chenai wins bronze in trap event; India's shooting campaign ends with 22 medals

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon