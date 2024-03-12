Kerala: PM Modi flags off extended Vande Bharat service from Mangaluru to Thiruvananthapuram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the extended services of the existing four Vande Bharat Express including Manguluru Central to Thiruvananthapuram Central on Tuesday (Mar 12).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the inaugural service of the extended Vande Bharat Service from Mangaluru Central to Thiruvananthapuram Central on Tuesday (Mar 12). A new Kollam-Tirupati Express was also flagged off via video conferencing. Train No. 02631 Mangaluru–Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express is scheduled to depart from Mangaluru Central at 9:15 a.m. and arrive at Thiruvananthapuram Central at 6:30 p.m. for its inaugural service.

The regular service of the Mangaluru Central–Thiruvananthapuram Central–Mangaluru Central (Train No. 20631/20632) will commence on Wednesday from both ends. To accommodate passengers who have already booked, this train will operate on all days until July 4. After July 4, it will run six days a week, excluding Wednesday, according to a release issued by the Southern Railways on Sunday.

Additionally, PM Modi extended three other existing Vande Bharat trains: Gorakhpur-Lucknow to Prayagraj, Ahmedabad-Jamnagar to Dwarka and Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla to Chandigarh.

At the same time, the Prime Minister flagged off 10 new Vande Bharat trains today taking the total count to more than 50 and expanding the network to cover 45 nationwide routes.

The latest 10 Vande Bharat Express trains that have been flagged off will cover the following routes:

Lucknow-Dehradun

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central

New Jalpaiguri-Patna

Patna-Lucknow

Khajuraho-Delhi (Nizamuddin)

Puri-Visakhapatnam

Kalaburagi–Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru

Ranchi-Varanasi

Mysuru-Dr. MGR Central (Chennai)

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam