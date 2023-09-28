Kerala: Paid internships in various government departments; Check stipend, eligibility and more

ASAP, Kerala, is providing paid internship opportunities to various government departments for recent graduates. The opportunity will be available on the basis of the rank lists prepared by ASAP Kerala.

Additional Skill Acquisition Programme Kerala (ASAP), Kerala, is providing paid internship opportunities to various government departments for recent graduates. The opportunity will be available on the basis of the rank lists prepared by ASAP Kerala. Interested candidates can register through their official website. There will be a separate screening process to assess the candidate's suitability for the opportunities in the respective departments. The rank list will be prepared on the basis of the written test. Each position will have its own rank list. The published rank list will be valid for 3 months from the date of the announcement. Selected candidates will be considered for their respective internship vacancies during this period as per their eligibility.

Vacancies and Eligibility:

1. Life Mission, Thiruvananthapuram, 3 Vacancies

a) Data Entry and Word Processing Intern.

Qualification: Any degree with proficiency in data entry and word processing. Stipend: Rs 10,000 per month.

2. Energy Management Centre, Thiruvananthapuram: 2 Vacancies

a) Receptionist Intern

Eligibility: Any degree with excellent communication skills and basic computer knowledge. Stipend: Rs 10,000 per month.

b) Electrician Intern

Qualification: ITI (Electrician) or Diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering. Stipend: Rs 10,000 per month.

3. Watson Energy India Pvt. Ltd., Multiple Internship Opportunities, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kollam

a) Sales and Marketing Intern: 20 Vacancies

Qualification: MBA or any degree. Must have a two-wheeler and a valid license. Stipend: Rs 6,000–10,000 per month with a petrol allowance.

b) HR Intern—2 Vacancies

Location: Thiruvananthapuram

Qualification: MBA in HR, Finance Stream, Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint). Stipend: Rs 12,000–18,000 per month.

4. Kerala Pollution Control Board: 13 Vacancies

Location: Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Perumbavoor, Idukki, Elur, Wayanad, Palakkad, Malappuram

Qualification: B.Tech. Civil/Chemical/Environmental Engineering Stipend: Rs. 1000 per month.

What is ASAP?

The Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Kerala, operating under the Department of Higher Education, Government of Kerala, is dedicated to enhancing the employability of students and the wider community through skill development. Established in 2012, ASAP Kerala evolved into a Section-8 company under the Companies Act, 2013, in 2021.