Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Opposition leader asks CM seven questions over AI Camera deal; Terms it 'second SNC-Lavalin'

    Opposition leader VD Satheesan termed the AI camera deal the 'second SNC-Lavalin'. 

    Kerala Opposition leader asks CM seven questions over AI Camera deal; Terms it 'second SNC-Lavalin' anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 6:06 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader VD Satheesan alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office is the 'source of all corruption'. He termed the AI camera deal the 'second SNC-Lavalin'. He said all those involved in the deal are either linked to the Chief Minister's Office or to the Chief Minister's networks in Kannur.

    Also read: Amid ban, Malayalam actors Sreenath Bhasi and Shane Nigam approach AMMA; Here's why

    The SNC-Lavalin case concerns an alleged 1995 agreement between the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and the Canadian firm for the modernization of Pallivasal, Sengulam, and Panniar hydroelectric stations. Pinarayi Vijayan was Kerala's power minister at the time. Despite the CBI court's acquittal of Pinarayi, the CBI has appealed to the Supreme Court.

    While addressing the media on Thursday, Satheesan raised seven questions to the Kerala Chief Minister.

    1. According to the KELTRON-called tender, the tender should only be awarded to a "Original Equipment Manufacturer" or an authorised vendor who is both technically and financially qualified. Why did Bengaluru-based SRIT win the contract despite breaking the terms of the tender?

    2. SRIT is not permitted to outsource work related to "data security, data integrity, the configuration of the equipment, and facility management," according to the KELTRON tender document. What makes them issue a subcontract, then?

    3. How did a company like Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, having no technical expertise in the field, obtain the subcontract?

    4. Why was SRIT allowed to break the terms of the tender and provide subcontracts while looking for financial support? Why did the transport minister conceal the company's information?

    5. Is it against the rules to pay SRIT a service fee (commission) of 6% of the total sum, or Rs. 6 crores, after contracting out all the work to other companies?

    6. Did SRIT give KELTRON the undertakings of the two businesses in Technopark and Industrial Estate in its efforts to attain the project?

    7. When the tender documents state that annual maintenance and warranty were already included in the bid value of Rs 151 crore, why was an extra Rs 66 crore set aside for this purpose?

    Also read: Kerala launches free home dialysis programme in all districts

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2023, 6:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will have to start my life from scratch; all I have is a passport say Indian returnees from Sudan

    'Will have to start my life from scratch; all I have is a passport...' say Indian returnees from Sudan

    Maharashtra BEST prohibits passengers using loud phone chats, mandates use of headphones on its buses AJR

    Maharashtra: BEST prohibits passengers using loud phone chats, mandates use of headphones on its buses

    Inside Indian Army's decision to create new cyber operations wing

    Inside Indian Army's decision to create new cyber operations wing

    Kerala launches free home dialysis programme in all districts anr

    Kerala launches free home dialysis programme in all districts

    Mumbai Pune Expressway: 11 vehicles collide, several injured after truck suffers brake failure AJR

    Mumbai-Pune Expressway: 11 vehicles collide, several injured after truck suffers brake failure

    Recent Stories

    Amazon layoff New job cuts focus on AWS and HR department check details gcw

    Amazon layoff: New job cuts focus on AWS and HR department

    IPL 2023: KL Rahul's strike rate in focus again as LSG face PBKS in key mid-table clash; Dhawan likely to play snt

    IPL 2023: KL Rahul's strike rate in focus again as LSG face PBKS in key mid-table clash; Dhawan likely to play

    Akshara Singh Bhojpuri video Actress Khesari SEXY dance moves on Lalten Jalake La Maza is making fans go crazy-WATCH

    Akshara Singh Bhojpuri video: Actress’ SEXY dance moves on ‘Lalten Jalake La Maza' is making fans go crazy

    Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla displays flawless moves in sexy black and white printed bra vma

    Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla displays flawless moves in sexy black and white printed bra

    7 things you should know about new Citroen C3 Aircross SUV India launch in late 2023 gcw

    7 things you should know about new Citroen C3 Aircross SUV

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon