Kerala Opposition leader asks CM seven questions over AI Camera deal; Terms it 'second SNC-Lavalin'

Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader VD Satheesan alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office is the 'source of all corruption'. He termed the AI camera deal the 'second SNC-Lavalin'. He said all those involved in the deal are either linked to the Chief Minister's Office or to the Chief Minister's networks in Kannur.

The SNC-Lavalin case concerns an alleged 1995 agreement between the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and the Canadian firm for the modernization of Pallivasal, Sengulam, and Panniar hydroelectric stations. Pinarayi Vijayan was Kerala's power minister at the time. Despite the CBI court's acquittal of Pinarayi, the CBI has appealed to the Supreme Court.

While addressing the media on Thursday, Satheesan raised seven questions to the Kerala Chief Minister.

1. According to the KELTRON-called tender, the tender should only be awarded to a "Original Equipment Manufacturer" or an authorised vendor who is both technically and financially qualified. Why did Bengaluru-based SRIT win the contract despite breaking the terms of the tender?

2. SRIT is not permitted to outsource work related to "data security, data integrity, the configuration of the equipment, and facility management," according to the KELTRON tender document. What makes them issue a subcontract, then?

3. How did a company like Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, having no technical expertise in the field, obtain the subcontract?

4. Why was SRIT allowed to break the terms of the tender and provide subcontracts while looking for financial support? Why did the transport minister conceal the company's information?

5. Is it against the rules to pay SRIT a service fee (commission) of 6% of the total sum, or Rs. 6 crores, after contracting out all the work to other companies?

6. Did SRIT give KELTRON the undertakings of the two businesses in Technopark and Industrial Estate in its efforts to attain the project?

7. When the tender documents state that annual maintenance and warranty were already included in the bid value of Rs 151 crore, why was an extra Rs 66 crore set aside for this purpose?

