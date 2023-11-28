Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala MVD to slap Rs 5000 fine for each violation including modification of vehicles

    Kerala's Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will levy a fine of Rs 5000 on vehicles caught with modifications including installation of LED lights, laser lights and neon lights. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) is scrutinising vehicles to take strict action against illegal modifications in vehicles including installation of laser lights. Last month, the High Court had also ordered it to take proper action against such law violations. As it is the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, the MVD is now tightening the measures to avoid accidents.

    The High Court also directed action against vloggers who make videos promoting vehicles that have been modified and fitted with LED lights. The court also ordered action against the owners of the modified vehicles.

    The court observed that such changes put the lives of passengers at risk. The order also directed to impose a fine of Rs 5000 on installing lights like LED lights, laser lights and neon lights. The court also clarified that fines should be levied separately for each offence.

    The MVD is now tightening the measures to avoid accidents during the Sabarimala pilgrimage. It will also check whether the lights inside and outside the vehicle have been altered that prohibits vision of vehicles coming from the opposite side. In a voluntary case, the High Court had observed that the coloured flashing lights of vehicles are causing danger to the lives of even pedestrians. 

    RTOs and Joint RTOs have been instructed to levy a fine of Rs 5,000 for each modification on vehicles. People from other states also arrive at Sabarimala. Therefore, the Transport Commissioners of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh will be informed about taking action.

     

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
