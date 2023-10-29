Kerala: Man sentenced to 5 year imprisonment for abusing minor child in Wayanad

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    A man was sentenced to 5 year imprisonment and a fine for abusing a minor child in Wayanad. The Kalpetta Fast Track Court convicted Madhu (37) in this case.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

    Wayanad: A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to five year imprisonment and a fine for abusing a minor child in Wayanad. Madhu (37) a native of Wayanad was convicted by Kalpetta Fast Track Special Court. The verdict was given in a case registered in 2022.

    The case was registered on the complaint that he tried to sexually assault the child by grabbing him while he was playing. KA Elizabeth, who was then Panamaram Police Station Inspector SHO, investigated the case and submitted the charge sheet.

    Meanwhile, a youth was arrested for molesting and raping a minor girl in an orphanage in Idukki. The accused, identified as Sijukumar, a native of Kollam Karakode, was arrested in Idukki.

    The police said that Siju took the girl to a deserted place near Varkala Beach and raped her. The girl disclosed the harassment during counselling at the institution where she was studying. The court remanded the accused under the POSCO section.


     

