Kerala man sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape and murder of minor girl

The prime accused in the Kottayam rape and murder case was sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Additional District Court on Wednesday (Nov 1). The culprit Ajesh had raped and murdered a 15-year-old girl in 2019.

Kottayam: The prime accused in abduction, rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl was sentenced to 20 years in prison under POCSO Act by the Additional District Court (1) on Wednesday (Nov 1). The accused Kuzhinaganilathil Ajesh (39) was found guilty by the court on Tuesday. The brutal incident took place on January 17, 2019. The victim was a resident of Thaikoottam, and Ajesh worked as a tipper lorry driver at a hollow bricks shop. Taking advantage of their acquaintance, the accused invited the minor to his home, where he murdered and sexually assaulted her before burying the body.

The girl used to get regular calls from Ajesh. A few weeks prior to the incident, after having ceased talking to her for a brief while, he returned pretending to be in love. Around noon on that terrible day, Ajesh called the girl and brought her to his house.

Upon arriving at his residence, Ajesh attempted to molest the young girl. Ajesh stated that he tied a rope and shawl over the girl's neck to suffocate her when she refused to comply. He left the body in the room after making sure she was dead and went outside, only to come back at night to bury her.

Ajesh went about his work as usual the following day. The girl's parents reported her missing to the police. The fact that her relatives told the police about the call she had received from Ajesh was crucial in identifying the culprit.

