Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Man arrested for extorting money by creating fake Facebook profile in Pathanamthitta

    A man was arrested for extorting money by creating fake Facebook profiles in the name of a woman and establishing relationships with people.  The accused trapped the young man through Facebook and extorted Rs 23 lakh for various purposes.

    Kerala: Man arrested for extorting money by creating fake Facebook profile in Pathanamthitta rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: A man was arrested for extorting money by creating fake Facebook profiles in the name of a woman and establishing relationships with people. The Aranmula police arrested Satish Japakumar from Thiruvananthapuram. A young man from Kozhencherry was the victim of fraud. The accused trapped the young man through Facebook and extorted Rs 23 lakh for various purposes.

    The police stated that the young man received a request from the account of Vandana Krishna. After becoming friends on Facebook, they started chatting. The accused contacted the youth by saying his name was Vandana Krishna and that she could not speak.  Later, the accused also established a relationship with the complainant on WhatsApp under the false name Vasudevan Nair, claiming to be the girl's father and a retired SP. All this happened at the same time.

    The police found that the accused had stolen about Rs 23 lakh over four years for various needs. The accused convinced the victim that by giving him the money, the private college in Pathanamthitta could be upgraded to serve as a study center for Madras University. The accused personally came to Pathanamthitta and obtained various documents.

    The police said that Satish left the home 12 years ago. He was living in Ernakulam for 3 years claiming to be a Chartered Accountant. The investigation found that he had also allegedly cheated a man from Kozhikode by faking fake job promises.

    Aranmula Police Station Inspector CK Manoj, SI Maraya Aloysius, Nujum, Vinod Kumar, Senior Civil Police Officers Saleem, Nasser Ismail, Tajuddin, Sunajan, Rajagopal, and Jithin Gabriel, under the direction of Pathanamthitta District Police Chief V Ajith IPS caught the accused.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ayodhya gears up for magnificent 'Ram Naam Maha Yagya' to mark temple consecration AJR

    Ayodhya gears up for magnificent 'Ram Naam Maha Yagya' to mark temple consecration

    Republic Day tableau controversy: Former Karnataka CM urges proactive action

    Republic Day tableau controversy: Former Karnataka CM urges proactive action

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-504 January 11 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-504 January 11 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Woman loses money in passport delivery scam in Kozhikode rkn

    Kerala: Woman loses money in passport delivery scam in Kozhikode

    Kerala: 'No need to consider caste or religion to participate in Ram temple inauguration...' claims NSS anr

    Kerala: 'No need to consider caste or religion to participate in Ram temple inauguration...' claims NSS

    Recent Stories

    Worlds most powerful passport: France, Japan among 6 nations to share top spot; check India, Pakistan's rank snt

    World's most powerful passport: France, Japan among 6 nations to share top spot; check India, Pakistan's rank

    Abraham Ozler REVIEW: Is Jayaram, Midhun Manuel Thomas' Malayalam movie worth your time? Read THIS RBA

    Abraham Ozler REVIEW: Is Jayaram, Midhun Manuel Thomas' Malayalam movie worth your time? Read THIS

    Vegetarians 39% less likely to get COVID: Report vkp

    Vegetarians 39% less likely to get COVID: Report

    Ayodhya gears up for magnificent 'Ram Naam Maha Yagya' to mark temple consecration AJR

    Ayodhya gears up for magnificent 'Ram Naam Maha Yagya' to mark temple consecration

    Republic Day tableau controversy: Former Karnataka CM urges proactive action

    Republic Day tableau controversy: Former Karnataka CM urges proactive action

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon