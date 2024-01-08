Kerala: Malayalam actor-producer G Suresh Kumar added in BJP state committee list

Malayalam film producer-actor and father of actress Keethy Suresh, G Suresh Kumar was added to the list of BJP's state committee on Monday (Jan 8).

Thiruvananthapuram: Renowned producer and actor G Suresh Kumar was enrolled in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state committee list on Monday (Jan 8). Priya Ajayan, who was the chairman of Palakkad municipality, was included in the state committee. Actress Menaka is the wife of Suresh Kumar and actress Keerthy and Revathi are his children.

Earlier, film actors Major Ravi and Devan were appointed as the party's vice-president of the state of Kerala. Major Ravi obtained the membership from BJP national general secretary JP Nadda last month. Several prominent personalities have been joining the saffron party in the recent past ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections.

He produces films under the banner Revathy Kalamandhir an Indian film production company based in Thiruvananthapuram which was founded in 1993 by him and he produced more than 32 Malayalam films under this banner. Kumar is also the President of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Thrissur to address the women empowerment programme. He addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party's Mahila Conference ( Shree Shakthi Modikkoppam) at Thenkinkadu Maidanam. The programme was attended by actress and dancer Shobana, MP PT Usha, cricketer Minnu Mani, Idukki native Mariyakutty and Beena Kannan among others.