Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Malayalam actor-producer G Suresh Kumar added in BJP state committee list

    Malayalam film producer-actor and father of actress Keethy Suresh, G Suresh Kumar was added to the list of BJP's state committee on Monday (Jan 8).

    Kerala: Malayalam actor-producer G Suresh Kumar added in BJP state committee list anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 4:02 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Renowned producer and actor G Suresh Kumar was enrolled in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state committee list on Monday (Jan 8). Priya Ajayan, who was the chairman of Palakkad municipality, was included in the state committee. Actress Menaka is the wife of Suresh Kumar and actress Keerthy and Revathi are his children.

    Earlier, film actors Major Ravi and Devan were appointed as the party's vice-president of the state of Kerala. Major Ravi obtained the membership from BJP national general secretary JP Nadda last month. Several prominent personalities have been joining the saffron party in the recent past ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections. 

    He produces films under the banner Revathy Kalamandhir an Indian film production company based in Thiruvananthapuram which was founded in 1993 by him and he produced more than 32 Malayalam films under this banner. Kumar is also the President of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Thrissur to address the women empowerment programme. He addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party's Mahila Conference ( Shree Shakthi Modikkoppam) at Thenkinkadu Maidanam. The programme was attended by actress and dancer Shobana, MP PT Usha, cricketer Minnu Mani, Idukki native Mariyakutty and Beena Kannan among others.

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 4:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Stay more open minded, not a zero-sum game China message to India amid raging Maldives row AJR

    'Stay more open-minded, not a zero-sum game': China's message to India amid raging Maldives row

    'No compulsion to get married at the age of 18..': Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson rkn

    'No compulsion to get married at the age of 18..': Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson

    Karnataka: Miscreants throw sauce on Dr BR Ambedkar statue; Dalit organizations protest in Koppal's Gangavathi vkp

    Karnataka: Miscreants throw sauce on Dr BR Ambedkar statue; Dalit organizations protest in Koppal's Gangavathi

    India Maldives ties are too vital; this is not about sand and beaches: Experts

    India-Maldives ties are too vital; this is not about sand and beaches: Experts

    Jailed AAP leader Sanjay Singh files Rajya Sabha nomination; Family appreciates party's support AJR

    Jailed AAP leader Sanjay Singh files Rajya Sabha nomination; Family appreciates party's support

    Recent Stories

    Captain Miller to Ayalaan-7 movies to release on Pongal 2024 RBA

    Captain Miller to Ayalaan-7 movies to release on Pongal 2024

    Stay more open minded, not a zero-sum game China message to India amid raging Maldives row AJR

    'Stay more open-minded, not a zero-sum game': China's message to India amid raging Maldives row

    Israel deploys state-of-the-art 'Sky Dew' at Lebanon border as tensions rise with Hezbollah group avv

    Israel deploys state-of-the-art 'Sky Dew' at Lebanon border as tensions rise with Hezbollah group

    Praveen Kumar drops 'ball tampering' bombshell; claims former Pakistani players used it to boost reverse swing osf

    Praveen Kumar drops 'ball tampering' bombshell; claims former Pakistani players used it to boost reverse swing

    'No compulsion to get married at the age of 18..': Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson rkn

    'No compulsion to get married at the age of 18..': Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon