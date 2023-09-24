Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-618 September 24 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Winners must present their tickets to the organization within 30 days following the conclusion of the draw to claim their prize. Failing to adhere to this timeframe will result in the forfeiture of the prize. Additionally, the Kerala lottery results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Akshaya AK-617 Lottery on Sunday (Sep 24). The declaration took place at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within a 30-day period by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

Let us take a look at the prize break-up for the Akshaya AK-618 lottery:

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

AN 755357 (GURUVAYOOR)

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

AP 380786

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

AO 755357

AP 755357

AR 755357

AS 755357

AT 755357

AU 755357

AV 755357

AW 755357

AX 755357

AY 755357

AZ 755357

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

AN 924133

AO 308353

AP 955419

AR 452978

AS 194045

AT 990786

AU 370976

AV 346993

AW 904447

AX 439171

AY 915747

AZ 831129

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0851 1516 1535 1799 2079 2157 2338 2865 3267 4454 4842 5117 5362 6987 7572 7969 8087 8916

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0115 0229 1192 2059 3298 3896 7366

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0591 2075 2102 2659 2685 2916 3166 4101 4650 4775 5259 5965 7192 7204 7423 7836 7967 8147 8250 8349 9054 9563 9693 9761 9852 9885

7th Prize: Rs 500

0142 0235 0265 0422 0626 0920 1065 1370 1646 1726 1878 1916 2057 2086 2117 2212 2244 2395 2500 2647 2787 3014 3221 3793 3972 3977 4204 4206 4435 4522 4564 4918 4990 5140 5142 5176 5190 5753 6009 6164 6450 6453 6613 6739 6887 6926 6962 6992 7033 7087 7112 7250 7948 7968 8084 8166 8328 8388 8445 8576 8627 8634 8732 8768 8878 9000 9003 9061 9268 9426 9809 9953

8th Prize: Rs 100

5021 4514 3219 2984 2747 5274 1034 8741 9801 6578 0801 5318 0054 8452 3549 7571 0852 4885 8301 6982 0140 1974 3881 9145 4052 8006 9589 2549 3356 7786 8611 1391 0506 8200 4637 9462 9330 4391 6776 8281 2550 4604 7937 4974 2995 6294 2190 5436 6854 5987 0714 4917 2161 3624 6664 2546 5070 7514 0262 2552 6689 7078 0773 2011 4470 7901 6543 3886 1293 8976 2683 7808 9838 3348 0108 3019 6673 7045 2828 4398 8703 2140 2355 3424 6772 9778 4920 3469 7938 3111 6356 2957 1234 8912 3005 6101 2220 2192 2410 3721 1692 2073 0525 4231 8555 1772 7976 9365 4265 0074 8239 2184 1807 1032 4038 2872 1316 4145 3293 5439 5792 4914 3887

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.