    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-618 September 24 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Winners must present their tickets to the organization within 30 days following the conclusion of the draw to claim their prize. Failing to adhere to this timeframe will result in the forfeiture of the prize. Additionally, the Kerala lottery results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 24, 2023, 3:24 PM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Akshaya AK-617 Lottery on Sunday (Sep 24). The declaration took place at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within a 30-day period by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

    Let us take a look at the prize break-up for the Akshaya AK-618 lottery:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    AN 755357 (GURUVAYOOR)

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    AP 380786

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    AO 755357
    AP 755357
    AR 755357
    AS 755357
    AT 755357
    AU 755357
    AV 755357
    AW 755357
    AX 755357
    AY 755357
    AZ 755357

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    AN 924133
    AO 308353
    AP 955419
    AR 452978
    AS 194045
    AT 990786
    AU 370976
    AV 346993
    AW 904447
    AX 439171
    AY 915747
    AZ 831129

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000

    0851  1516  1535  1799  2079  2157  2338  2865  3267  4454  4842  5117  5362  6987  7572  7969  8087  8916

    5th Prize: Rs 2,000

    0115  0229  1192  2059  3298  3896  7366

    6th Prize: Rs 1,000

    0591  2075  2102  2659  2685  2916  3166  4101  4650  4775  5259  5965  7192  7204  7423  7836  7967  8147  8250  8349  9054  9563  9693  9761  9852  9885

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    0142  0235  0265  0422  0626  0920  1065  1370  1646  1726  1878  1916  2057  2086  2117  2212  2244  2395  2500  2647  2787  3014  3221  3793  3972  3977  4204  4206  4435  4522  4564  4918  4990  5140  5142  5176  5190  5753  6009  6164  6450  6453  6613  6739  6887  6926  6962  6992  7033  7087  7112  7250  7948  7968  8084  8166  8328  8388  8445  8576  8627  8634  8732  8768  8878  9000  9003  9061  9268  9426  9809  9953

    8th Prize: Rs 100 

    5021  4514  3219  2984  2747  5274  1034  8741  9801  6578  0801  5318  0054  8452  3549  7571  0852  4885  8301  6982  0140  1974  3881  9145  4052  8006  9589  2549  3356  7786  8611  1391  0506  8200  4637  9462  9330  4391  6776  8281  2550  4604  7937  4974  2995  6294  2190  5436  6854  5987  0714  4917  2161  3624  6664  2546  5070  7514  0262  2552  6689  7078  0773  2011  4470  7901  6543  3886  1293  8976  2683  7808  9838  3348  0108  3019  6673  7045  2828  4398  8703  2140  2355  3424  6772  9778  4920  3469  7938  3111  6356  2957  1234  8912  3005  6101  2220  2192  2410  3721  1692  2073  0525  4231  8555  1772  7976  9365  4265  0074  8239  2184   1807  1032  4038  2872  1316  4145  3293  5439  5792  4914  3887

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Sep 24, 2023, 3:58 PM IST
