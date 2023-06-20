Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-370 20 June 2023: Check out the prizes for today

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 370 20 June 2023: The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS 370 lottery on its official website, https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/, at 3 PM on Tuesday, 20 June 2023. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. It is crucial for winners to claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

    The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 369 lottery is as follows: 

    1st Prize- Rs 75 lakh

    SU 384524

     

    2nd Prize- Rs 10 lakh

    SO 697408

     

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
    SN 384524
    SO 384524
    SP 384524
    SR 384524
    SS 384524
    ST 384524
    SV 384524
    SW 384524
    SX 384524
    SY 384524
    SZ 384524

     

    3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
     

    1711  0163  4859  1885  0444  5913  7568  6323  4596  2377  9030  2736  4352  1862  2113  2471  8172  2015

     

    4th Prize: Rs 2,000

    0904  0930  2132  2544  2619  4772  5454  6529  7252  8901

     

    5th Prize: Rs 1,000

    6010  1125  6363  4171  5062  6868  0279  1256  7021  6432  6216  8915  8462  6519  3172  4806  6053  0550  9597  5148

     

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    8237  6872  6979  9271  8077  1610  6619  8051  5091  2899  7261  9871  6429  1998  7552  3747  8241  0462  2945  1028  3679  9577  7665  8933  9244  8069  8311  6245  1555  2315  4679  8959  5193  3344  6145  3378 8039  4655  8226  0879  4365  9626  8755  0424  5234  8776  9109  0579  2849  8420  3887  9126 9244  9271  9577  9626  9871

     

    7th Prize: Rs 200
     

    0067  0282  0337  0416  0425  0612  0704  0725  1052  1122  1329  1416  1594  2644  2989  3103  3555  3623  4048  4193  4637  4927  5029  5041  5279  5438  5508  5546  6165  6369  6632  6959  7292  7531  7544  7546  7893  7937  8053  8104  8463  9215  9303  9616  9874

     

    8th Prize: Rs 100
     

    0129  0216  0413  0555  0563  0610  0744  1047  1057  1149  1179  1293  1340  1492  1503  1551  1558  1569  1578  1588  1659  1666  1724  1743  1763  1811  1854  1865  1877  1952  1996  2109  2178  2259  2454  2552  2672  2858  2867  2924  2987  3137  3230  3287  3334  3595  3869  3878  3893  3931  3984  4073  4116  4164  4324  4326  4492  4713  4870  4923  4926  5117  5202  5216  5274  5593  5666  5705  5804  6100  6117  6330  6389  6393  6438  6462  6486  6554  6604  6656  6824  6855  6906  6907  7042  7119  7191  7198  7227  7274  7374  7436  7522  7533  7540  7721  7732  7822  7910  7924  7969  8092  8179  8230  8257  8418  8546  8561  8669  8745  8807  8871  8872  8977  8982  8984  9034  9049  9075  9219  9284  9365  9476  9615  9807  9813

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2023, 4:06 PM IST
