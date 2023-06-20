Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-370 20 June 2023: Check out the prizes for today

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 370 20 June 2023: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department officials at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 370 20 June 2023: The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS 370 lottery on its official website, https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/, at 3 PM on Tuesday, 20 June 2023. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. It is crucial for winners to claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 369 lottery is as follows:

1st Prize- Rs 75 lakh

SU 384524

2nd Prize- Rs 10 lakh

SO 697408

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

SN 384524

SO 384524

SP 384524

SR 384524

SS 384524

ST 384524

SV 384524

SW 384524

SX 384524

SY 384524

SZ 384524

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000



1711 0163 4859 1885 0444 5913 7568 6323 4596 2377 9030 2736 4352 1862 2113 2471 8172 2015

4th Prize: Rs 2,000

0904 0930 2132 2544 2619 4772 5454 6529 7252 8901

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6010 1125 6363 4171 5062 6868 0279 1256 7021 6432 6216 8915 8462 6519 3172 4806 6053 0550 9597 5148

6th Prize: Rs 500

8237 6872 6979 9271 8077 1610 6619 8051 5091 2899 7261 9871 6429 1998 7552 3747 8241 0462 2945 1028 3679 9577 7665 8933 9244 8069 8311 6245 1555 2315 4679 8959 5193 3344 6145 3378 8039 4655 8226 0879 4365 9626 8755 0424 5234 8776 9109 0579 2849 8420 3887 9126 9244 9271 9577 9626 9871

7th Prize: Rs 200



0067 0282 0337 0416 0425 0612 0704 0725 1052 1122 1329 1416 1594 2644 2989 3103 3555 3623 4048 4193 4637 4927 5029 5041 5279 5438 5508 5546 6165 6369 6632 6959 7292 7531 7544 7546 7893 7937 8053 8104 8463 9215 9303 9616 9874

8th Prize: Rs 100



0129 0216 0413 0555 0563 0610 0744 1047 1057 1149 1179 1293 1340 1492 1503 1551 1558 1569 1578 1588 1659 1666 1724 1743 1763 1811 1854 1865 1877 1952 1996 2109 2178 2259 2454 2552 2672 2858 2867 2924 2987 3137 3230 3287 3334 3595 3869 3878 3893 3931 3984 4073 4116 4164 4324 4326 4492 4713 4870 4923 4926 5117 5202 5216 5274 5593 5666 5705 5804 6100 6117 6330 6389 6393 6438 6462 6486 6554 6604 6656 6824 6855 6906 6907 7042 7119 7191 7198 7227 7274 7374 7436 7522 7533 7540 7721 7732 7822 7910 7924 7969 8092 8179 8230 8257 8418 8546 8561 8669 8745 8807 8871 8872 8977 8982 8984 9034 9049 9075 9219 9284 9365 9476 9615 9807 9813