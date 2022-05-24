Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS-314 draw, prize list, winners and more

People who have bought the Sthree Sakthi SS-314 weekly lottery can check the lottery result from the Kerala Lottery Department website: http://www.keralalotteries.com/

The lucky draw for the Kerala state lottery department's Sthree Sakthi SS-314 worth Rs 75 lakh will be held on Tuesday, May 24 at 3 pm. The draw will happen at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-314 lottery has nine prizes, the lowest being Rs 100. The prize breakup is as follows:

First Prize

Rs 75 Lakh

Second Prize

Rs 10 Lakh

Third Prize

Rs 5,000

Consolation Prize

Rs 8,000

Fourth Prize

Rs 2,000

Fifth Prize

Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize

Rs 500

Seventh Prize

Rs 200

Eighth Prize

Rs 100

The lottery ticket, priced at Rs 40, can be bought from any of the three lottery offices -- Kattappana in Idukki district, Thamarassery in Kozhikode district and Punalur in Kollam district.

How to check the lottery result?

Step 1

People who have bought the Sthree Sakthi SS-314 lottery can check the lottery result from the Kerala Lottery Department website: (http://www.keralalotteries.com/). The lottery results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Step 2

Click on the Lottery Result option

Step 3

Click on Sthree Sakthi SS-314 drawn for May 24 (when the result is announced). Click the 'View' link available next to the lottery name.

Step 4

Crosscheck your ticket with the numbers listed on the PDF file.

How to claim the lottery earnings?

* Winners must first cross-check the numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government's Gazette.

* Upon confirmation of the winning number, the ticket holder has 30 days' time to go to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with the ticket and identification proof to claim the prize.

* Winning amounts less than Rs 5000 can be collected from any lottery shop in Kerala. In case the winning among is 1 lakh rupees or above, the claim form needs to be submitted to the Department of Director of State Lotteries.