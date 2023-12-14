Kerala: KSRTC reveals November month revenue and it's not Rs 308 crore

In a Facebook post, the KSRTC informed that the revenue generated in November was not Rs 308 crore but Rs 210.27 crore. KSRTC is moving ahead to achieve a monthly income of Rs 260 crore.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said that the campaign of Rs 308 crore revenue in November is false. In a Facebook note, KSRTC also stated that the income of KSRTC for November, including Sabarimala Mandala season special service, is Rs 210.27 crore. It was also explained that KSRTC is moving ahead to achieve a monthly income of Rs 260 crore and become self-sufficient in the current situation.

The KSRTC wrote, "Journalists are not the only ones who are tarnished by spreading such pure nonsense and untruths. Remember that it is also the credibility of media houses with the great legacy they represent."

KSRTC also claimed that the salaries of the employees are being paid in the respective month itself. With huge liabilities and expenses, some financial adjustments will be required to keep the day-to-day operations of this institution moving forward. Short delays have also sometimes affected the payment of salaries to employees. But KSRTC explained that the salary has not stopped.

KSRTC is slowly recovering from major losses and liabilities by changing its working style and coming up with new projects. KSRTC also requested not to spoil this great movement by creating confusion among employees, public and passengers through false propaganda.

In the 11 days from December 1 to December 11 this month, KSRTC earned Rs 84.94 crore. Out of which the revenue crossed Rs 7.5 crore every day except Sunday. The CMD also said that he appreciates all the employees as well as the supervisors and officers who worked round the clock behind this. When buses were provided for the Sabarimala service, it was able to provide buses and crews for the service proportionately. The CMD informed that the entire staff worked more sincerely.

KSRTC has targeted a daily revenue of Rs 10 crore. But CMD informed that the delay in the arrival of more new buses is a hindrance and as a solution to this, steps are being taken to provide more buses under the NCC and Gross Cost Contract (GCC) Model system.

