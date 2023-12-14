Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: KSRTC reveals November month revenue and it's not Rs 308 crore

    In a Facebook post, the KSRTC informed that the revenue generated in November was not Rs 308 crore but Rs 210.27 crore. KSRTC is moving ahead to achieve a monthly income of Rs 260 crore.

    Kerala: KSRTC reveals November month revenue and it is not Rs 308 crore anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 4:34 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said that the campaign of Rs 308 crore revenue in November is false. In a Facebook note, KSRTC also stated that the income of KSRTC for November, including Sabarimala Mandala season special service, is Rs 210.27 crore. It was also explained that KSRTC is moving ahead to achieve a monthly income of Rs 260 crore and become self-sufficient in the current situation.

    The KSRTC wrote, "Journalists are not the only ones who are tarnished by spreading such pure nonsense and untruths. Remember that it is also the credibility of media houses with the great legacy they represent."

    KSRTC also claimed that the salaries of the employees are being paid in the respective month itself. With huge liabilities and expenses, some financial adjustments will be required to keep the day-to-day operations of this institution moving forward. Short delays have also sometimes affected the payment of salaries to employees. But KSRTC explained that the salary has not stopped.

    KSRTC is slowly recovering from major losses and liabilities by changing its working style and coming up with new projects. KSRTC also requested not to spoil this great movement by creating confusion among employees, public and passengers through false propaganda.

    In the 11 days from December 1 to December 11 this month, KSRTC earned Rs 84.94 crore. Out of which the revenue crossed Rs 7.5 crore every day except Sunday. The CMD also said that he appreciates all the employees as well as the supervisors and officers who worked round the clock behind this.  When buses were provided for the Sabarimala service, it was able to provide buses and crews for the service proportionately. The CMD informed that the entire staff worked more sincerely.

    KSRTC has targeted a daily revenue of Rs 10 crore. But CMD informed that the delay in the arrival of more new buses is a hindrance and as a solution to this, steps are being taken to provide more buses under the NCC and Gross Cost Contract (GCC) Model system.
     

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2023, 4:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Winter Session of Parliament: Several opposition MPs suspended following chaos AJR

    Winter Session of Parliament: 14 Opposition MPs suspended following chaos

    LS security breach mastermind unveiled Lalit Jha influenced by Bhagat Singh orchestrated smoke scare gcw

    LS security breach mastermind unveiled: Lalit Jha, influenced by Bhagat Singh, orchestrated smoke scare

    Five Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for remainder of Parliament's Winter Session; here's why AJR

    Five Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for remainder of Parliament's Winter Session; here's why

    Kashi Vishwanath Corridor celebrates 2 years: 13 crore devotees, 40 temples restored, 65% income growth & more snt

    Kashi Vishwanath Corridor celebrates 2 years: 13 crore devotees, 40 temples restored, 65% income growth & more

    Parliament security breach: BJP's Amit Malviya accuses Congress, calls Neelam Azad 'andolanjeevi' AJR

    Parliament security breach: BJP's Amit Malviya accuses Congress, calls Neelam Azad 'andolanjeevi'

    Recent Stories

    cricket Happy Birthday Tim Seifert: Top 7 moments of the New Zealand keeper osf

    Happy Birthday Tim Seifert: Top 7 moments of the New Zealand keeper

    War objectives in Ukraine conflict remain unchanged Vladimir Putin's message to Russia AJR

    'War objectives in Ukraine conflict remain unchanged': Vladimir Putin's message to Russia

    iQOO 12 5G 5 things about first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset phone gcw

    iQOO 12 5G: 5 things about first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor phone

    Karnataka: Transport department weighs in to hike driving license fees from 2024 vkp

    Karnataka: Transport department weighs in to hike driving license fees from 2024

    cricket Happy Birthday Matt Henry: Top 8 performances by the New Zealand pacer osf

    Happy Birthday Matt Henry: Top 8 performances by the New Zealand pacer

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon