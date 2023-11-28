Kerala: Isolated rainfall to continue for next five days; IMD sounds yellow alert for two days

Rain update: Kerala is likely to receive isolated rainfall for the next five days and a yellow alert has been sounded in various districts on November 30 and December 1.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a possibility of rainfall with thunder and lightning in isolated places in Kerala. Starting today, there is a chance of rain with thunder and lightning till December 2 across the state. At the same time, a yellow alert has been sounded in three districts on November 30 including Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad and on December 1 in Pathanamthitta and Idukki. Heavy rains mean rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

High waves alert:

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has informed that high waves and storm surges of 0.5 to 1.5 meters are likely to occur along the Kerala coast and South Tamil Nadu coast till 11.30 pm on 28-11-2023 (today).

1. As the rough seas are likely to intensify, fishermen have been directed to stay away from the dangerous areas as per the instructions of the authorities.

2. Keep fishing vessels (boats, boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbor. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.

3. Avoid trips to the beach and activities at sea completely.

Alert for fishermen:

The IMD stated that there is no disruption to fishing in the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts.

Special warning:

28-11-2023: Chances of strong wind and bad weather in the South Andaman Sea with speeds of 40 to 45 kmph and occasionally up to 55 kmph.

29-11-2023: Chance of strong winds and bad weather over South Andaman Sea and South East Bay of Bengal with a speed of 40 to 45 kmph and at some occasions up to 55 kmph.

30-11-2023: Chance of strong winds and bad weather over South East Bay of Bengal with a speed of 45 to 55 kmph and occasionally up to 65 kmph. Strong winds and bad weather conditions with a speed of 40 to 45 kmph at occasionally 55 kmph over the South Andaman Sea adjoining the North Andaman Sea.

01-12 -2023: Gusty wind speed of 50 to 60 kmph at occasional 70 kmph is likely over central parts of South Bay of Bengal. Strong winds with speeds of 45 to 55 kmph at occasionally up to 65 kmph and bad weather are likely over other parts of the South Bay of Bengal.

02-12 -2023: A cyclone with a speed of 60 to 70 kmph and occasionally up to 80 kmph is likely over central parts of the South Bay of Bengal.