Kerala: Implementation of 5 central schemes in crisis after Centre insists branding

The implementation of five central projects in the state is at risk as the central government insists on branding in exchange for funding. The centre has allocated Rs 75,000 for the life house and Rs 1925 crore in capital expenditure.

Thiruvananthapuram: The implementation of five central projects in the state is at risk as the central government insists on branding in exchange for funding. The central government has also withheld the due share for the state in the capital expenditures of Vizhinjam International Port and K Phone, further exacerbating tensions.

Read: Nava Kerala Sadas: Over 2000 complaints received on day one from people in Kasaragod urging govt intervention

The state is currently grappling with a debt of 5632 crores owed for various projects and grants, adding strain to an already precarious situation. The centre has allocated Rs 75,000 for the life house and Rs 1925 crore in capital expenditure.

The state government explained that this policy is affecting even prestigious schemes like LIFE. Under this policy, the central share for each life house, built at a cost of Rs 4 lakh, is Rs 75000. However, the state argues that despite spending three times the amount for houses constructed through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, it is still required to display that it is a central project.

This branding mandate extends to other significant schemes, including the Swachh Bharat Mission, Ayushman Bharat, National Health Mission, and Poshan Abhiyan Mission.

Furthermore, the state government alleges that the central government is denying the claimed central share for Kerala in the capital expenditure of projects like Vizhinjam port and K-Phone, as these projects are not categorized as central projects.

According to central norms, the capital expenditure (capex) allocation to the state stands at Rs 1925 crore. The state is awaiting Rs 750 crores for UGC pay revision arrears, Rs 700 crores for urban development grants, and Rs 1260 crores for rural development grants. Rs 790 crore from the centre for food security projects, including rice storage. The total due from the central government is Rs 5632 crore, claims the Kerala government.

