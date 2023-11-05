Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Heavy rain to intensify in the state today; IMD issues orange alert in 3 districts

    Heavy rain is likely to intensify in the state of Kerala today. An orange alert has been issued in three districts, including Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Malappuram.

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall with thunder in the state today. The heavy rains will continue to intensify in the state until November 6. An orange alert has been declared in 3 districts, including Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Malappuram, today. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued in three districts, including Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Palakkad.

    The IMD also stated that there is a cyclonic circulation in the vicinity of south Tamil Nadu, and a trough of low pressure extends from north interior Karnataka to this cyclonic circulation. Due to the prevailing strong easterly winds originating from the Bay of Bengal, the southern Peninsular region of India, including Kerala, is expected to experience sporadic instances of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next three days.

    Meanwhile, heavy rain fell in various areas of Ernakulam district on Saturday. Roads were submerged in water in the areas of Kalady and Angamaly. There is severe waterlogging on Kalady Malayattoor road. In Angamaly, besides the main roads, the by-roads were also flooded. Waterlogging continues in Kochi after heavy rains. A yellow alert has been announced in the district for four days from Saturday.

