Kerala govt to set up rheumatology department in 3 medical colleges; Check

Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George said that for the first time in the government sector, the Rheumatology department is being introduced in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam and Kozhikode Medical Colleges to provide comprehensive treatment for all types of rheumatic diseases. The aim is to provide cutting-edge scientific treatment for rheumatic diseases and diseases affecting the body's immunity.

With the establishment of the Rheumatology Department, the DM Rheumatology Course can be started in the future and more experts can be created in this field. One post of Assistant Professor each has been created in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam and Kozhikode Medical Colleges to start the Rheumatology department. The minister also stated that the rheumatology department will be made a reality by making appointments as soon as possible.

Rheumatology is a branch of medicine that focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders related to the musculoskeletal system, including joints, muscles, bones, and connective tissues. Rheumatologists are medical doctors who specialize in the management of conditions such as arthritis, autoimmune diseases, musculoskeletal pain disorders, and systemic connective tissue disorders. They use a variety of diagnostic tools and treatments, including medications, physical therapy, and lifestyle interventions, to help patients manage and alleviate symptoms related to these conditions. Pain, swelling, redness and other discomforts are often seen due to these diseases.

Though rheumatic diseases are often chronic diseases, they can be controlled and cured with proper treatment. These are likely to become complicated if not ensured by scientific treatment.

Although rheumatology clinics are currently functioning in medical colleges, these diseases are treated by doctors in the department of medicine. With the new Rheumatology department, the service of Rheumatology specialists and more facilities will be available. Moreover, this department will ensure comprehensive treatment for rheumatic diseases affecting various body parts like eyes, skin, lungs etc. in coordination with related departments.

