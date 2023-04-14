Kerala girl loses finger mobility due to doctor's negligence; Case registered

When the child's fingers began to turn blue after being treated at the Taluk hospital for a month, it was discovered that the doctor had patched the wound without realising that the nerve had been affected.

Kannur: A girl who sought treatment for a wound in her palm in Kannur complained that she lost the mobility of her fingers due to the doctor's negligence. The girl's relatives lodged a police complaint against the doctor at the Koothuparamba taluk hospital.

Also read: Money laundering case: ED arrests IAS officer, 7 more in raids across Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal

The doctors who treated her later informed the relatives that the mobility of her fingers was lost due to stitching the wound without realizing that the nerve was injured.

The incident took place on February 24 when Sivada fell on top of a bottle and injured her hand. The child was brought to the Koothuparamba Taluk Hospital after getting stitches on her hand and sent her home. Later, she came to the same hospital five times for follow-up treatment.

When the child's fingers began to turn blue after being treated at the Taluk hospital for a month, it was discovered that the doctor had patched the wound without realising that the nerve had been affected.

Sivada's relatives also alleged that by then she had lost the ability to move her fingers. She underwent surgery at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital to restore the mobility of her fingers.

The Koothuparamba police have registered a case against Dr. Veena Vijayan, who treated the girl, for negligence. However, the Koothuparamba taluk hospital refuted the allegations and said that the girl's family never complained of uneasiness after stitching the wound.

Also read: Kerala govt sanctions Rs 140 crores as loan to KSRTC for pension disbursement

