Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Documents prove construction of cattle shed at CM's Cliff House worth over Rs 40 lakh

    The document requesting bids for the construction of cattle shed at the Chief Minister's official residence Cliff House is out amid the controversy surrounding his foreign trip. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier stated that the Public Works Department had chosen to construct the damaged wall.

    Kerala: Documents prove construction of cattle shed at CM's Cliff House worth over Rs 40 lakh anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The document requesting bids for the construction of cattle shed at the Chief Minister's official residence Cliff House is out amid the controversy surrounding his foreign trip. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier stated that the Public Works Department had chosen to construct the damaged wall. The evidence disproves this.

    Kerala: Documents prove construction of cattle shed at CM's Cliff House worth over Rs 40 lakh anr

    There was a significant uproar when it was revealed that a new cattle stable was being built at the Chief Minister's official mansion, Cliff House, for a price of half a crore. The Chief Minister responded during the press conference on February 9 by saying that the funds were allotted to repair the damaged wall.

    However, according to the order the Public Works Department issued in June 2022, it will cost 42.9 lakh rupees to rebuild the surrounding wall and erect a new livestock stable. 

    Despite the existence of these records, the chief minister indicated that the news is inaccurate.

    In the midst of Kerala's financial crisis, funds were once more allotted for the construction of a swimming pool, which likewise caused controversy. For the third phase of the renovations, the Tourism Department approved Rs 3.84 lakh. The contract for the renovation of the swimming pool has been awarded to Uralungal Labour. The renovation of the swimming pool has so far received a sanction of Rs 38 lakh. 

    The Cliff House's swimming pool cost Rs 31,92,360 between May 2016 and November 14, 2022, when the Pinarayi government took office. The cost to renovate the pool was Rs 18,06,789. The cost to replace the roof and fix the plant room was Rs 7,92,433.

    Additionally, the data made public at the end of the previous year show that almost six lakh rupees were double spent on the yearly maintenance tasks. The swimming pool, which was erected years ago and was in disrepair, was reported to have been fixed at the time in the RTI response provided by the Directorate of Tourism. 
     

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 10:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amid controversies, Kerala CM to leave for 8-day US, Cuba trip on June 7 anr

    Amid controversies, Kerala CM to leave for 8-day US, Cuba trip on June 7

    Pro Khalistanis in Canada parade float showing Indira Gandhi's assassination; social media furious

    Pro-Khalistanis in Canada parade float showing Indira Gandhi's assassination; social media furious (WATCH)

    Maharaja's College forged documents case: Police register case against former student K Vidya anr

    Maharaja's College forged documents case: Police register case against former student K Vidya

    18-year-old girl rape and murdered in Mumbai hostel, prime suspect reportedly ends life

    18-year-old girl rape and murdered in Mumbai hostel, prime suspect reportedly ends life

    Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify into severe cyclonic storm; IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala anr

    Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify into severe cyclonic storm; IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala

    Recent Stories

    WWDC 2023 Apple watchOS 10 focuses on health launches new apps interface widgets more gcw

    WWDC 2023: Apple watchOS 10 focuses on health; launches new apps, interface, widgets & more

    Avatar 2: 7 reasons to watch James Cameron's movie RBA

    Avatar 2: 7 reasons to watch James Cameron's movie

    Tennis French Open 2023: It's Djokovic vs Alcaraz in the semis: Here's who Tsitsipas is rooting for osf

    French Open 2023: It's Djokovic vs Alcaraz in the semis: Here's who Tsitsipas is rooting for

    Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa Drugs Case: Court dismisses NCB appeal for cancellation of bail vma

    Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa Drugs Case: Court dismisses NCB appeal for cancellation of bail

    Avatar 2 OTT release: Netflix or Disney+ Hotstar? Where and when to watch James Cameron's movie? RBA

    Avatar 2 OTT release: Netflix or Disney+ Hotstar? Where and when to watch James Cameron's movie?

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon