Kerala: Documents prove construction of cattle shed at CM's Cliff House worth over Rs 40 lakh

Thiruvananthapuram: The document requesting bids for the construction of cattle shed at the Chief Minister's official residence Cliff House is out amid the controversy surrounding his foreign trip. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier stated that the Public Works Department had chosen to construct the damaged wall. The evidence disproves this.

There was a significant uproar when it was revealed that a new cattle stable was being built at the Chief Minister's official mansion, Cliff House, for a price of half a crore. The Chief Minister responded during the press conference on February 9 by saying that the funds were allotted to repair the damaged wall.

However, according to the order the Public Works Department issued in June 2022, it will cost 42.9 lakh rupees to rebuild the surrounding wall and erect a new livestock stable.

Despite the existence of these records, the chief minister indicated that the news is inaccurate.

In the midst of Kerala's financial crisis, funds were once more allotted for the construction of a swimming pool, which likewise caused controversy. For the third phase of the renovations, the Tourism Department approved Rs 3.84 lakh. The contract for the renovation of the swimming pool has been awarded to Uralungal Labour. The renovation of the swimming pool has so far received a sanction of Rs 38 lakh.

The Cliff House's swimming pool cost Rs 31,92,360 between May 2016 and November 14, 2022, when the Pinarayi government took office. The cost to renovate the pool was Rs 18,06,789. The cost to replace the roof and fix the plant room was Rs 7,92,433.

Additionally, the data made public at the end of the previous year show that almost six lakh rupees were double spent on the yearly maintenance tasks. The swimming pool, which was erected years ago and was in disrepair, was reported to have been fixed at the time in the RTI response provided by the Directorate of Tourism.

