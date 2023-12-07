Kerala doctor death case: Police take friend Dr Ruwais into custody

The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Police have taken her boyfriend Dr Ruwais, a native of Kollam in connection with the death of Dr Shahana, who committed suicide on Tuesday.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Police have taken her boyfriend, Dr. Ruwais, a native of Kollam, in connection with the death of Dr. Shahana, who committed suicide on Tuesday (Dec 5). The police nabbed her alleged fiance, Dr Ruwais, from Karunagappally, Kollam. He went into hiding after her death. He was arrested while applying for anticipatory bail. Shahana, a native of Venjaramood, was a PG student in the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Surgery Department.

Earlier, the police searched for Ruwais at his hostel and a relative's home; however, they could not find him. A case was registered against Ruwais under the non-bailable section.

Shahana's family revealed that her suicide was triggered by a marriage breakdown. Dr Ruwais had promised to marry Shahana. The family said that the house was ready for the wedding, including painting. The groom's relatives demanded a huge amount of dowry for the marriage. However, Shahana's family did not have enough money, and that led to the cancellation of the marriage. Her brother said that she was depressed after the incident. The police had also received information that Ruwais will move to apply for anticipatory bail today if he is delayed in custody.