Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan paid IGST for payment from CMRL: IT department report

    The IT department in its report stated that Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan paid the IGST for the payment received from CMRL. The development came in response to Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan's allegations.

    Kerala CMs daughter Veena Vijayan paid IGST for payment from CMRL: IT department report anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 21, 2023, 5:03 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The income tax division in a report stated that the Kerala Chief Minister's daughter Veena Vijayan paid the IGST for the transaction that took place between her business, Exalogics Solutions, and the black soil firm Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL). Veena paid taxes on the Rs. 1.72 crores she received from CMRL, based on a report from the GST commissioner. According to sources, the finance minister, K.N. Balagopal, has received this report and will present it to the chief minister.

    Also read: Kerala: GST department silent on IGST pay of CM's daughter Veena Vijayan

    The tax officials carried out inspections in Kerala and Karnataka as Veena's company has been registered in Bengaluru. The report submitted to the minister makes it clear that the IGST has been paid and that there are records to prove it. It is reported that the tax was paid when the deal with CMRL was done before the controversy erupted.

    Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan filed a complaint in August alleging that Veena Vijayan's firm did not pay IGST of Rs 1.72 crore received from CMRL. The finance minister forwarded the complaint to the tax department on the 21st of the previous month. A document that was previously released revealed that just Rs. 45 lakh of the Rs. 57 lakh Veena Vijayan's Exalogic company CMRL got had been taxed. 

    Mathew Kuzhalnadan stated that after reviewing the details, he would reply to this new development. He claimed that after sending a letter to the finance minister requesting information about the IGST payment, he received no response back. This is not the end of the matter, he said.

     

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2023, 5:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Modi government is strangulating CAG, claims Congress

    Modi government is strangulating CAG, claims Congress (WATCH)

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Vasundhara Raje back in BJP's scheme of things

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Vasundhara Raje back in BJP's scheme of things

    Israel Hamas War Day 15 latest updates: From Rafah crossing opening to IDF gameplan in Gaza

    Israel Hamas War Day 15: From Rafah crossing opening to IDF's Gaza gameplan... 10 latest updates

    Rajasthan Election 2023 Congress release first list of candidates fields Sachin Pilot from Tonk Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura gcw

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress releases 1st list of candidates, fields Sachin Pilot from Tonk

    Kerala: 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Perumbavoor by Assam natives; 2 held anr

    Kerala: 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Perumbavoor by Assam natives; 2 held

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru's iconic flat near 'Lazy Suzy cafe' at Indiranagar now occupied by tenant; Internet memes approval

    Bengaluru's iconic flat near 'Lazy Suzy cafe' at Indiranagar now occupied by tenant; Internet memes approval

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Former India star suggests replacement for injured Hardik Pandya in New Zealand clash osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Former India opener suggests replacement for injured Hardik Pandya in New Zealand clash

    ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands pose a strong comeback, Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek steal the show avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands pose a strong comeback, Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek steal the show

    Dussehra 2023: 5 must witness celebrations in India SHG EAI

    Dussehra 2023: 5 must witness celebrations in India

    Modi government is strangulating CAG, claims Congress

    Modi government is strangulating CAG, claims Congress (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon