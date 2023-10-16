Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Audit report flags irregularities in Milma Thiruvananthapuram zonal

    The Minister of Animal Husbandry of Kerala, Chinchurani, has said that a detailed inquiry will be conducted into this matter and action will be taken if any irregularities are found.

    Kerala: Audit report flags irregularities in Milma Thiruvananthapuram zonal rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 2:22 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: An irregularity was found in the audit report for bringing milk from Maharashtra to Milma Thiruvananthapuram Union. The Minister of Animal Husbandry of Kerala, Chinchurani, has said that a detailed inquiry will be conducted into this matter and action will be taken if any irregularities are found.

    The audit found that a contract was awarded to a company called Om Sai Logistics to bring milk from Indapur in Maharashtra at exorbitant rates. It was also recorded that the vehicle carrying the milk had travelled an extra distance. The auditor department also recommended recovering the lost money from the contractors.

    The Thiruvananthapuram region, stretching from Thiruvananthapuram to Alappuzha, is under Union Administration. When there was a milk shortage, it was decided to buy milk from Sonai Dairy in Maharashtra. The contract to deliver the milk was given to Om Sai Logistics. The contract was awarded without inviting tenders. No tender or contract document was produced during auditing.

    As per Google Maps, the travel distance from Maharashtra to Thiruvananthapuram via National Highway 44 is 1481 km. However, the audit report states that the contractor charged more money by stating that he had travelled 3066 km.

    Praveen, a contractor, was hired to deliver milk from Mandya to the Kollam dairy at Rs 52.09 per kg. Another contract was given to deliver milk to Malabar. However, Rs 60 per km was given to Sai Logistics for delivering milk in Thiruvananthapuram. Thus, the total loss incurred by the Thiruvananthapuram unit is Rs 46,18,920.

    The high charges were paid for Sai logistics for delivering milk at the Kollam unit. The report finds the same in this case as well. A loss of Rs 43,02,648 was incurred from the Kollam unit.
     

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 2:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nithari case: Accused Surinder Koli, Moninder Pandher acquitted 17 years after chilling murders near Delhi AJR

    Nithari case: Accused Surinder Koli, Moninder Pandher acquitted 17 years after chilling murders near Delhi

    IOC approves inclusion of cricket four more sports in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics gcw

    IOC approves inclusion of cricket, 4 more sports in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

    BJP targets TMC MP Mahua Moitra after Nishikant Dubey's 'cash-for-questions' claim

    BJP targets TMC MP Mahua Moitra after Nishikant Dubey's 'cash-for-questions' claim

    Karnataka electricity problems: CM Siddaramaiah acknowledges load shedding issue; check details vkp

    Karnataka electricity problems: CM Siddaramaiah acknowledges load shedding issue; check details

    Kerala: Police jeep rams into petrol pump; 2 persons go missing, alleges eyewitness rkn

    Kerala: Police jeep rams into petrol pump; 2 persons go missing,alleges eyewitness

    Recent Stories

    'Gazab bezatti hai': Fans mock Tiger Shroff as he discloses about 'farting' controversy vma

    'Gazab bezatti hai': Fans mock Tiger Shroff as he discloses about 'farting' controversy

    Delicious Navratri recipe: Creamy Sabudana Kheer for fasting and festivities snt eai

    Delicious Navratri recipe: Creamy Sabudana Kheer for fasting and festivities

    Durga Puja 2023: Birth of Goddess to aid victory of Good over Evil ATG EAI

    Durga Puja 2023: Birth of Goddess to aid victory of Good over Evil

    Israel Hamas War Report: Revenge, resolve and resilience... everyone is a warrior in Israel VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Report: Revenge, resolve and resilience... everyone is a warrior in Israel

    Sacred Sweets: Singhare Atta Halwa recipe for Navratri fasting snt eai

    Sacred Sweets: Singhare Atta Halwa recipe for Navratri fasting

    Recent Videos

    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon