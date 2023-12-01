Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: 40 policemen assigned to guard Rahul Gandhi for 50 hours

    The security personnel assigned to safeguard Congress MP Rahul Gandhi are reported to be on duty continuously for a staggering 50 hours. Rahul Gandhi reached Kerala on a 3-day visit to his constituency on Wednesday.

    Kerala: 40 policemen assigned to guard Rahul Gandhi for 50 hours rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

    Kannur: The security personnel assigned to safeguard Congress MP Rahul Gandhi are reported to be on duty continuously for a staggering 50 hours. The reason for the distress was that the same team was appointed for security in Wayanad and Kannur, breaking the routine.

    Rahul Gandhi reached Kerala on a 3-day visit to his constituency on Wednesday. He also participates in various events across Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi participated in a review meeting on the National Highway extension project at the Kalpetta Civil Station in the afternoon after inaugurating the new Iqraa Hospital block in Sulthan Bathery on Thursday morning. Additionally, he unveiled three ambulances that were funded with money from his MP fund for the Government Medical College Hospital in Mananthavady.

    The extended hours of duty without a break have raised concerns about the well-being and effectiveness of the security personnel. Around 40 policemen were on duty with Rahul Gandhi. The Kannur Range DIG appointed the same team for Rahul Gandhi's security in Wayanad and Kannur. These are the people who went on duty at 2 pm on Wednesday and do not have the time to change their clothes.

    The duty started at Nadukoni. After the program at Kannur Sadhu Auditorium today, the police duty for the event will conclude. Rahul Gandhi will then be escorted to Mattanur airport, where he is expected to board a plane. The release notice signifies the end of the scheduled activities and the associated security measures. The policemen said that the working hours will be 20 hours by then. The teams are not happy with the scheduled timings, however, the authorities explained that there is a shortage of policemen in Kannur

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Silkyara tunnel, where 41 workers were trapped for 17 days, collapsed 20 times in past 5 years: Report snt

    Silkyara tunnel, where 41 workers were trapped for 17 days, collapsed 20 times in past 5 years: Report

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-357 December 01 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-357 December 01 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    We take this very seriously US on alleged Indian murder-for-hire plot in New York City against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

    'We take this very seriously...' US on alleged Indian murder-for-hire plot in New York City against Pannun

    Delhi air quality dips to severe category again no sign of relief from pollution gcw

    Delhi's air quality dips to 'severe' category again, no sign of relief from pollution

    Karnataka: CCB busts Marijuana peddling network in Bengaluru, three arrested vkp

    Karnataka: CCB busts Marijuana peddling network in Bengaluru, three arrested

    Recent Stories

    Kerala PSC LD Clerk 2024: Check exam pattern, date, age limit, salary and more rkn

    Kerala PSC LDC Notification 2024: Check exam pattern, date, age limit, salary and more

    LPG price hike 19kg commercial cylinder to get costlier from December 1 Check new rates gcw

    LPG price hike: 19kg commercial cylinder to get costlier from December 1; Check new rates

    Palestine war: Truce between Israel, Hamas expires without extension announced AJR

    BREAKING: Israel, Hamas truce expires without extension announced

    Fighter Siddharth Anand promises Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer to have "biggest aerial action" SHG

    'Fighter': Siddharth Anand promises Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer to have "biggest aerial action"

    Red Sea Film Festival 2023: Ranveer Singh to Sumaya Rida, celebs put their best fashion game forward RKK

    Red Sea Film Festival 2023: Ranveer Singh to Sumaya Rida, celebs put their best fashion game forward

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon