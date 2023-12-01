Kerala: 40 policemen assigned to guard Rahul Gandhi for 50 hours

The security personnel assigned to safeguard Congress MP Rahul Gandhi are reported to be on duty continuously for a staggering 50 hours. Rahul Gandhi reached Kerala on a 3-day visit to his constituency on Wednesday.

Kannur: The security personnel assigned to safeguard Congress MP Rahul Gandhi are reported to be on duty continuously for a staggering 50 hours. The reason for the distress was that the same team was appointed for security in Wayanad and Kannur, breaking the routine.

Rahul Gandhi reached Kerala on a 3-day visit to his constituency on Wednesday. He also participates in various events across Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi participated in a review meeting on the National Highway extension project at the Kalpetta Civil Station in the afternoon after inaugurating the new Iqraa Hospital block in Sulthan Bathery on Thursday morning. Additionally, he unveiled three ambulances that were funded with money from his MP fund for the Government Medical College Hospital in Mananthavady.

The extended hours of duty without a break have raised concerns about the well-being and effectiveness of the security personnel. Around 40 policemen were on duty with Rahul Gandhi. The Kannur Range DIG appointed the same team for Rahul Gandhi's security in Wayanad and Kannur. These are the people who went on duty at 2 pm on Wednesday and do not have the time to change their clothes.

The duty started at Nadukoni. After the program at Kannur Sadhu Auditorium today, the police duty for the event will conclude. Rahul Gandhi will then be escorted to Mattanur airport, where he is expected to board a plane. The release notice signifies the end of the scheduled activities and the associated security measures. The policemen said that the working hours will be 20 hours by then. The teams are not happy with the scheduled timings, however, the authorities explained that there is a shortage of policemen in Kannur