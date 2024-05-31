Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kejriwal set for June 2 Tihar return to 'save country from dictatorship', hints having 'big medical condition'

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that he will surrender to the police at Tihar Jail on Sunday (June 2). Kejriwal expressed determination despite potential mistreatment, vowing to continue working for Delhi's welfare.
     

    Kejriwal set for June 2 Tihar return to 'save country from dictatorship', hints having 'big medical condition' anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 31, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday (May 31) that he will surrender to the police at Tihar Jail on Sunday (June 2). The Aam Aadmi Party chief, currently out on interim bail, cited symptoms of a serious illness. Arvind Kejriwal stated that he needs to undergo a series of medical tests to eliminate the possibility of a serious illness. He also urged the people of Delhi to look after his ailing parents.

    The Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal in March in a money laundering case linked to alleged Delhi excise policy scam. 

    "The Supreme Court had given me 21 days to campaign for the elections. The day after tomorrow I will go back to Tihar Jail. I don't know how long these people will keep me in jail this time. But my spirits are high. said Arvind Kejriwal.

    CM Kejriwal said, "They tried to break me in many ways, tried to bow me down, tried to silence me, but they did not succeed. When I was in jail, they tortured me in many ways. They stopped my medicines. I have been a diabetic patient for 20 years. For the last 10 years, I have been getting insulin injections every day, I get injections 4 times every day. In jail, they stopped insulin injections for many days. My sugar level reached 300... I don't know what these people want. I was in jail for 50 days, and in these 50 days I lost 6 kg weight. When I went to jail, my weight was 70 kg, today it is 64 kg. Even after being released from jail, the weight is not increasing. Doctors are saying that these can also be symptoms of some serious diseases. Many tests need to be done."

     'I am going to jail to save the country from dictatorship,' said Delhi CM Kejriwal.

    He further declared, "Day after tomorrow, I will surrender. I will leave home around 3 pm to surrender. They may subject me to more torture this time, but I will not yield. Take care of yourselves; I worry about you greatly while in jail. If you're happy, your CM Kejriwal will also be happy. Though I won't be among you, all your work will carry on. Regardless of where I am, I won't let Delhi's progress stall. All initiatives, including Mohalla clinics, free medicines, healthcare, free electricity, free bus travel for women, and 24-hour electricity, will continue. Upon my return, I will also commence providing Rs 1000 per month to every mother and sister."
     

    Last Updated May 31, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nagpur burns at 56 degree Celsius after Delhi hits 52.9 Celsius: IMD raises heatwave alarm AJR

    Nagpur burns at 56°C after Delhi hits 52.9°C: IMD raises heatwave alarm

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar alleges 'Shatru Samhara' ritual being held in Kerala temple to topple Congress govt anr

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar alleges 'Shatru Samhara' ritual being held in Kerala temple to topple Congress govt

    Delhi govt urges Supreme Court for water supply from Haryana, UP amid crisis; check details AJR

    Delhi govt urges Supreme Court for water supply from Haryana, UP amid crisis; check details

    Kerala Govt spends over Rs 148 crore for tourism advertising amidst projects in limbo anr

    Kerala Govt spends over Rs 148 crore for tourism advertising amidst projects in limbo

    Heatwave grips Bihar: Election duty officer dies due to heatstroke; death toll rises to 19 AJR

    Heatwave grips Bihar: Election duty officer dies due to heatstroke; death toll rises to 19

    Recent Stories

    Mr & Mrs Mahi Review: Is Janhvi-Rajkumar Rao's film worth watching? RKK

    Mr & Mrs Mahi Review: Is Janhvi-Rajkumar Rao's film worth watching?

    Nagpur burns at 56 degree Celsius after Delhi hits 52.9 Celsius: IMD raises heatwave alarm AJR

    Nagpur burns at 56°C after Delhi hits 52.9°C: IMD raises heatwave alarm

    Manjummel Boys to The Goat Life: 6 South movies that excelled in foreign countries RBA

    Manjummel Boys to Aavesham: 6 South movies that excelled in foreign

    Rupali Ganguly applauds idol Ratan Tata for giving free entry to dogs at Taj Hotel RKK

    Rupali Ganguly applauds idol Ratan Tata for giving free entry to dogs at Taj Hotel

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar alleges 'Shatru Samhara' ritual being held in Kerala temple to topple Congress govt anr

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar alleges 'Shatru Samhara' ritual being held in Kerala temple to topple Congress govt

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon