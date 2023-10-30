KEA Bluetooth scam: RD Patil, key of PSI malpractice accused as kingpin; check details

RD Patil, the prime accused in the Karnataka Bluetooth scam during the KEA exam, is on the run. His involvement in exam malpractice is based on statements from those arrested. The irregularities involved Bluetooth devices and correct answers supplied during the Kannada exam, with Patil facing a significant challenge after his previous involvement in a similar case. Multiple arrests have been made, and a search operation for Patil is ongoing.

In a startling revelation, RD Patil, the alleged mastermind behind the malpractice in the PSI recruitment examination, has emerged as the prime accused, marked as accused A-1, in a case related to the Bluetooth scam during the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) examination. The illicit activities unfolded during the Kannada examination conducted on Saturday across eight examination centres, including three in Kalaburagi and five in Yadagiri.

The irregularities extended to the examination centre in Afzalpur, Kalaburagi, which happens to be the hometown of RD Patil. An FIR has been filed against eight individuals concerning the anomalies at this centre, with RD Patil implicated as accused A-1. Kalaburagi SP Addur Srinivasulu stated that Patil's involvement was established based on statements provided by those arrested, indicating that Patil and his associates had supplied a Bluetooth device and correct answers.



This development brings to the fore a recurring issue, as illegal Bluetooth usage marred the PSI recruitment examination in 2021, leading to widespread public outrage. In response, authorities arrested 107 individuals, including RD Patil. Patil, who was out on bail in that case, now finds himself embroiled in another examination malpractice case, presenting a significant challenge for the police.

RD Patil has gone into hiding as the KEA examination irregularities came to light, prompting law enforcement agencies to initiate a search for him on Saturday night. It is suspected that Patil may be evading capture in either Maharashtra or Uttar Pradesh. A dedicated team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) has been assembled to locate and apprehend him.

All the arrested individuals in Yadagiri hail from Afazalpur and Vijayapura districts within Kalaburagi. Upon their apprehension, law enforcement confiscated eight mobile phones, four Bluetooth devices, two walkie-talkies, and specialised attire including shirts, undershirts, and undergarments.



Nine of the 18 individuals arrested in connection with the KEA examination irregularities were presented before a court on Sunday evening. Subsequently, they were remanded to judicial custody for a period of 14 days.

Cheating by seated in car:

In a separate development, the police arrested an elder sister for allegedly facilitating cheating during a KEA examination. She was purportedly providing answers via Bluetooth to her sibling, Shailashree Talwar, who was taking the exam. The incident took place outside an examination centre in Kalaburagi, where the elder sister was reportedly seated in a car, guiding Shailashree with the correct answers through phone communication.