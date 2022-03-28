Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 begins today; guidelines for students, no hijab to be allowed in exam

Students should follow all the instructions mentioned in the SOPs and on the admit cards to avoid any discrepancy. They should follow the dress code prescribed by the authorities and bring only the allowed items inside the exam venue.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will begin conducting SSLC or Class 10 final exams from Monday (March 28) to April 11, 2022. The exam will be taking place between 10:30 am and 1:45 pm. Students should know that they will be given 15 minutes extra time for reading the question paper.

The State Education Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, BC Nagesh has stated that wearing the Hijab will not be allowed during the Class 10 Board Examinations of Karnataka.

“After the High Court order, we’ve not allowed that (hijab). We’ve given clarification that they (students with hijab) can come into the campus wearing the hijab but they cannot put it on in the classroom. The same condition will apply during the exams,” BC Nagesh told reporters.

In case a student appears for the Karnataka SSLC Exams or Board Exams while wearing a hijab, they will not be allowed to sit for the exam unless they take the hijab off. The state education minister also stated that in such cases, if a student misses or skips out on the Board examinations, no provision of re-exam will be provided.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that all arrangements have been made to conduct the exams. I wish all the students best of luck, he also added.

Around 8.73 lakh students will be appearing for the Class 10 SSLC exam starting today.

Students have to carry with them their admit cards that were released recently. The Karnataka Board said that students are expected to reach the exam halls ahead of the start of the exams. To enter the exam hall you will need your Karnataka SSLC 2022 admit card and the school photo identity card.

Students can download the Karnataka SSLC admit cards from the board website, sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

The KSEEB has released exam day instructions and Covid SOPs that students need to follow on the exam days.

