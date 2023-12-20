Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka records first COVID-19 death in Bengaluru, Health Minister provides clarity

    Karnataka reports its first COVID-19 death as a 64-year-old man succumbs in Bengaluru. Concerns rise over the JN1 strain of Omicron; increased testing emphasized. Health Minister stresses vigilance and urges mask-wearing and precautionary measures amid discussions on hospital rates.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

    Amid mounting concerns over a surge in COVID-19 cases, Karnataka reported its first death in the state. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao confirmed the demise of a 64-year-old man from Chamarajpet, Bengaluru, on December 15. The deceased, identified as Malli, had been admitted to the hospital on December 14.

    Addressing the situation, discussions were held with the Union Health Minister to address the national and international context of the JN1 strain, a subtype of Omicron. The strain, which surfaced in August, has exhibited rapid transmission but relatively lower severity, with a low fatality rate, according to the Central Government. Reports indicate its presence in 20 locations across India, notably with 18 cases in Goa, 1 in Kerala, and 1 in Maharashtra. It is reported that the 64-year-old was battling not only COVID-19 but also underlying health issues including heart problems and tuberculosis.

    Kerala reports fresh 292 cases of COVID-19; 3 deaths

    Efforts to combat the rising cases have led to a significant increase in testing across Karnataka, with over 1020 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Health authorities have recommended a daily testing capacity of 5 thousand tests, emphasizing the compulsory use of RT-PCR tests this time.

    While no specific restrictions have been imposed regarding Christmas, New Year celebrations, or international travel, Health Minister Gundurao stressed the importance of enhanced testing and precautionary measures. He encouraged the public, particularly the elderly, to wear masks and urged for heightened preparedness in government and private hospitals, ensuring the availability of essential medical equipment.

    Karnataka government issues stringent guidelines amid COVID variant JN.1 outbreak

    Health Minister Gundu Rao assured the availability of necessary testing equipment, emphasizing that RTPCR tests are free in government hospitals. Discussions are scheduled to address private hospital rates in a meeting with the Chief Minister, aiming to streamline healthcare costs.

    Emphasizing the need for vigilance, the minister urged citizens to be cautious, wear masks in crowded areas, and follow recommended safety protocols. He affirmed that decisions regarding stricter measures would be considered only in response to an increased infection rate, urging the public to prioritize preventive measures amidst the evolving situation.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
