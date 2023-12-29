Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: PM Modi to inaugurate 4th Vande Bharat for Mangaluru-Goa route on December 31

    Karnataka prepares for the launch of the Mangaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express, promising a 4.15-hour swift commute, luxurious amenities, and top speeds of 160 km/h. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this high-speed train, enhancing connectivity between the vibrant destinations.

    Karnataka: PM Modi to inaugurate 4th Vande Bharat for Mangaluru-Goa route on December 31 vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 4:00 PM IST

    Karnataka residents are in for a New Year's treat as the state gears up for the inauguration of the fourth Vande Bharat Express, connecting Mangaluru to the scenic destination of Madgaon in Goa. The much-awaited train service is set to commence operations starting tomorrow, promising a swift and efficient commute between the two cities.

    This high-speed Vande Bharat Express is expected to cover the distance between Mangaluru and Madgaon in an impressive duration of just 4.15 hours, significantly reducing travel time and enhancing connectivity between the two vibrant locales.

    Stunning first PHOTOS of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya

    The eight-coach Vande Bharat Express, connecting Mangaluru to Goa, is set to make scheduled stops at Udupi and Karwar along its route besides its originating and terminating stations. Commencing its journey from Mangaluru at 8:30 AM, the train is set to arrive at its destination in Goa at 1:15 PM, ensuring a swift and time-efficient commute for passengers. 

    While returning, the train will embark from Goa at 6:10 PM, allowing travellers to board the train and reach Mangalore by 10:45 PM. The official launch of this state-of-the-art train service will be conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled for tomorrow. With a top operating speed of 160 km per hour, this train will operate six days a week, excluding Tuesdays, catering to the travel needs of passengers.

    Vande Bharat Express offers a travel experience marked by speed, comfort, and modern amenities. With only two stops at Udupi and Karwar, passengers can enjoy a smooth, uninterrupted journey. The eight-coach air-conditioned train boasts executive chairs and airline-style seats, providing a blend of luxury and comfort.

    Bengaluru gets 5th Vande Bharat as train from Coimbatore completes trial run

    Moreover, the train ensures onboard culinary delight with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dining options. Passengers can stay connected and entertained with onboard Wi-Fi and an advanced infotainment system. The provision of electric outlets, reading lights, automatic doors, smoke alerts, CCTV cameras, and sensor-based washbasins further enhances the travel experience, prioritizing safety and convenience.

    This inauguration also marked the unveiling of the fourth and fifth platforms at the Central Railway Station, further enhancing the infrastructure and capacity for the increasing train services. 

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 4:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    French grounding prompts 30 Gujaratis in Dubai to abandon Nicaragua flight, choose return to India: Report snt

    French grounding prompts 30 Gujaratis in Dubai to abandon Nicaragua flight, choose return to India: Report

    Rajya Sabha Chairman rejects AAP's proposal for Raghav Chadha's interim leader in House AJR

    Rajya Sabha Chairman rejects AAP's proposal for Raghav Chadha's interim leader in House

    Kerala govt to set up rheumatology department in 3 medical colleges; Check anr

    Kerala govt to set up rheumatology department in 3 medical colleges; Check

    CAIT predicts Rs 50,000 crore trade uptick with Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration; check details AJR

    CAIT predicts Rs 50,000 crore trade uptick with Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration; check details

    Ex-judge deletes FB post against Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar after Kerala HC intervention anr

    Ex-judge deletes FB post against Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar after Kerala HC intervention

    Recent Stories

    French grounding prompts 30 Gujaratis in Dubai to abandon Nicaragua flight, choose return to India: Report snt

    French grounding prompts 30 Gujaratis in Dubai to abandon Nicaragua flight, choose return to India: Report

    Stunning PHOTOS of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya

    Stunning first PHOTOS of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya

    Ram Temple festivities: Full schedule of rituals from January 16 to 22

    Ram Temple festivities: Full schedule of rituals from January 16 to 22

    New Year 2024: BMRCL extends Namma Metro till 1:30 AM, MG Road station to remain closed vkp

    New Year 2024: BMRCL extends Namma Metro till 1:30 AM, MG Road station to remain closed

    Football Pele's death anniversary: 10 quotes of the legendary Brazilian osf

    Pele's death anniversary: 10 quotes of the legendary Brazilian

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon