Karnataka Monsoon Update: Rainy season ends with 15% surplus rainfall, 99% sowing

Karnataka has received 15% surplus rainfall this monsoon season, leading to a successful sowing rate of 99% across the state, except for a few districts.The monsoon's onset was not strong this time, causing a slight setback to agricultural activities. However, good rainfall in most districts later filled lakes and reservoirs, ensuring smooth agricultural operations.

Sowing decreased in Kolar, Chamarajanagar, and Kodagu districts due to low rainfall. From June to September end, the state usually receives 85.2 cm of rainfall. This year, it received 97.2 cm, a 15% surplus. South Interior Karnataka received 10% surplus rainfall, North Interior Karnataka 12%, Malnad region 13%, and Coastal Karnataka 21%.

September Rainfall Deficit:

The state experienced a 19% rainfall deficit in September. Against the expected 15.4 cm, only 12.4 cm was recorded. South Interior Karnataka faced a 66% deficit, while North Interior Karnataka saw a 27% deficit. Malnad received normal rainfall, and Coastal Karnataka recorded a 43% surplus.

Increase in Average Sowing:

The agriculture department expected sowing in 82.48 lakh hectares due to good rainfall. However, sowing reached 81.33 lakh hectares by September 27, exceeding the average sowing area of the past five years (75.99 lakh hectares) by 107%.

Abundant rainfall in August, the ideal sowing month, created a favorable environment for sowing. Districts like Davangere (106%), Bagalkot, Gadag, Kalaburagi (103%), Belagavi, Dharwad (102%), and Vijayanagara (101%) exceeded the agriculture department's sowing estimates.

Bengaluru Urban, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, and Koppal (100%) achieved their targets. Bengaluru Rural, Haveri, Vijayapura, and Yadgir districts recorded 99% sowing. Chitradurga (98%), Tumkur, Udupi, Uttara Kannada (96%), Mysuru (95%), Raichur (94%), Mandya (94%), Chikkaballapur (93%), Ballari, and Ramanagara districts (92%) also witnessed satisfactory sowing. However, sowing was affected in Kodagu (67%), Chamarajanagar (81%), and Chikkamagaluru (89%).

Pulse Production Exceeds Target:

The target was to sow cereals like paddy, maize, ragi, and jowar in 36.33 lakh hectares. Sowing was achieved in 35.95 lakh hectares. However, pulse production exceeded the target, with sowing in 22.46 lakh hectares against the target of 21.19 lakh hectares (106% achievement) for pulses like tur, gram, horse gram, black gram, green gram, linseed, and beans.

Experts attribute the high sowing rate to the continuous heavy rainfall this year.

Decline in Oilseed Sowing:

Oilseed sowing declined. Against the target of 9.79 lakh hectares, sowing of oilseeds like groundnut, sunflower, and sesame reached only 8.34 lakh hectares (85%). The target for commercial crops like sugarcane, cotton, and tobacco was 15.18 lakh hectares, but sowing was achieved in 14.58 lakh hectares (96%).

Timely Rainfall, Good Sowing

Timely rainfall in the state has resulted in good sowing. Sowing is higher this year compared to last year. Favorable weather conditions in the coming days will benefit the farmers. -V.S. Patil, Agriculture Department Commissioner

Districts Facing Rainfall Deficit

District Rainfall Received Normal Rainfall Percentage (cm)

Kolar 23.3 39.6 -41

Kalaburagi 43.8 56.9 -23

Hassan 56.1 67.4 -17

Bengaluru Urban 36.8 44.6 -17

Ramanagara 37.7 45.2 -17

Shivamogga 139.0 162.1 -14

Haveri 46.3 49.0 -6

Dharwad 49.6 51.5 -4

Mandya 29.6 30.8 -4

Gadag 33.9 35.1 -3

Dakshina Kannada 327.1 332.4 -2

Districts with Above-Average Rainfall

District Rainfall Received Normal Rainfall Percentage (cm)

Chitradurga 43.5 28.9 +50

Chikkamagaluru 219.2 149.4 +47

Uttara Kannada 373.8 274 +36

Vijayapura 50.8 38.2 +33

Vijayanagara 48.8 37.2 +31

Ballari 44.4 35.9 +24

Davangere 47.3 38.2 +24

Udupi 450 375.1 +20

Koppal 43.4 37.5 +15

Belagavi 65 56.8 +14

Bagalkot 38.4 34.1 +13

Chamarajanagar 38.4 34.5 +11

Kodagu 234.1 224.2 +4

Mysuru 38.1 36.5 +4

Tumkur 28.3 27.3 +3

Chikkaballapur 42.2 41.1 +3

Bengaluru Rural 43.5 42.7 +2

Bidar 65.1 64.0 +2

Yadgir 51.4 51.0 +1

Raichur 41.5 41.5 +0

